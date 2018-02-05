सोशल मीडिया पर फेक न्‍यूज बहुतायत में पाई जाती है। नेताओं, अभिनेताओं के बयान को तोड़-मरोड़ कर पेश किया जाना नई बात नहीं हैं। अब नामी हस्तियों के नाम का इस्‍तेमाल भी कथित तौर पर नफरत फैलाने के लिए हो रहा है। ऐसे ही एक ट्वीट का स्‍क्रीनशॉट कपिल नाम के यूजर (खुद को ट्विटर पर AAPtard बताने वाले) ने शेयर किया है। उनके द्वारा शेयर की गई तस्‍वीर में वकील प्रशांत पी उमराव का एक ट्वीट है, जिसमें वरिष्‍ठ पत्रकार राजदीप सरदेसाई के हवाले से कहा गया है कि ‘एक हजार हिन्‍दुओं का कत्‍ल करो।’ इसके साथ स्‍क्रीनशॉट में एक वेबसाइट का लिंक दिया गया है। हालांकि वकील की ट्विटर टाइमलाइन पर यह ट्वीट हमें नहीं मिला, मगर वेब आर्काइव में यह ट्वीट अभी तक मौजूद है। इसी स्‍क्रीनशॉट का हवाला देकर आम आदमी पार्टी के सोशल मीडिया रणनीतिकार अंकित लाल ने राजदीप से इस बारे में सफाई मांगी। उन्‍होंने लिखा कि ”अगर यह फर्जी है तो आपको (राजदीप) प्रशांत के खिलाफ गलत बयानी के लिए एफआईआर दर्ज करानी चाहिए।” इसके जवाब में राजदीप ने लिखा, ”अंकित, क्‍या आपको वाकई लगता है कि एफआईआर दर्ज कराने से इन लोगों का झूठ फैलाना बंद हो जाएगा। वे जहरीले सिपाही हैं, इन्‍हें जहर फैलाने के पैसे मिलते हैं।”

Ankit, do you really think filing an FIR will stop these people from spreading lies. They are toxic warriors, paid to spread their poison. https://t.co/EalmVVca2X — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 5, 2018

राजदीप सरदेसाई के इस ट्वीट पर अंकित ने जवाब देते हुए कहा, ”हां, मुझे लगता है कि आपकी चुप्‍पी से उन्‍हें मजबूती मिलती है। उन्‍हें जवाब देने का एक ही तरीका है कि चुप न रहा जाए। शॉट टर्म में यह भले ही खराब आइडिया लगे मगर लंबे समय में इसके सकरात्‍मक प्रभाव होंगे।”

Yes, I strongly believe that. They get more strength from your silence. The only way to create a deterrent is not to stay silent. In the short term, it might seem like a bad idea but will have long-term positive repercussions. — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) February 5, 2018

हालांकि अंकित लाल द्वारा यह मुद्दा उठाने पर कुछ यूजर्स ने आपत्ति जताई। अर्जुन सेठी ने लिखा, ”अंकित लाल जो AAP की सोशल मीडिया टीम के प्रमुख हैं, खुद पंजाब चुनाव से पहले फेक न्‍यूज फैलाते पकड़े गए थे, दूसरों पर आरोप लगा रहे हैं। वहीं सुहैल ने कहा, ”एफआईआर न करवा कर, आप उन्‍हें किसी के नाम पर कुछ भी कहने का लाइसेंस दे रहे हैं या फिर आप हमारी कानून व्‍यवस्‍था पर भरोसा नहीं करते।”

Ankit Lal, who heads AAP Social media team was himself caught peddling fake polls before Punjab elections is accusing others — Arjun Sethi (@Roguelost) February 5, 2018

They can only frame cases on innocent AAP MLAs, but can't even file a charge sheet yet. No wonder its crime/rape capital. — Subodh Mohan Adarkar (@RottenOnly) February 5, 2018

you need two hands to clap, some fake news , is best left alone , so it does not get traction! — DINESH KUMAR (@CDKUMAR47) February 5, 2018

Hahahaha. Look who's talking!!! — Prakash Sawant (@Prakash_Sawant) February 5, 2018

By not filing FIR, ppl like you give them a license of saying anything in any name. Or you don’t trust our law system in the longer run? @sardesairajdeep @AnkitLal — Suhail (@suhailhanfi) February 5, 2018

If this is fake, you must file a FIR. This is both defamation and inciting hatred. — Citizen Pavan (@theIndiCitizen) February 5, 2018

Arre atleast you can file a Defamation Case.Make an example of such Rogues.Aapke naam par bill faad raha hai banda.Shudnt get away unscathed. — Ajeet Singh (@ajeetsin) February 5, 2018

You should. They take advantage of the situation that ppl like you are not going to pursue legal means against them because govt is on their side. They are still good IPS officers who will take them to cleaners — Tushar Kapoorr (@quant_master) February 5, 2018

