ताज़ा खबर
 
  1. मुखपृष्ठ
  2. ट्रेंडिंग
  3. एक हजार हिंदुओं का कत्‍ल करो- ट्विटर पर राजदीप सरदेसाई के नाम से फैलाया फर्जी बयान, ऐसा रहा रिएक्‍शन

एक हजार हिंदुओं का कत्‍ल करो- ट्विटर पर राजदीप सरदेसाई के नाम से फैलाया फर्जी बयान, ऐसा रहा रिएक्‍शन

स्‍क्रीनशॉट का हवाला देकर आम आदमी पार्टी के सोशल मीडिया रणनीतिकार अंकित लाल ने राजदीप से इस बारे में सफाई मांगी। उन्‍होंने लिखा कि ''अगर यह फर्जी है तो आपको (राजदीप) प्रशांत के खिलाफ गलत बयानी के लिए एफआईआर दर्ज करानी चाहिए।''
सोशल मीडिया पर राजदीप के नाम से यह संदेश वायरल किए जाने का आरोप है। (Photo: Twitter/sardesairajdeep)

सोशल मीडिया पर फेक न्‍यूज बहुतायत में पाई जाती है। नेताओं, अभिनेताओं के बयान को तोड़-मरोड़ कर पेश किया जाना नई बात नहीं हैं। अब नामी हस्तियों के नाम का इस्‍तेमाल भी कथित तौर पर नफरत फैलाने के लिए हो रहा है। ऐसे ही एक ट्वीट का स्‍क्रीनशॉट कपिल नाम के यूजर (खुद को ट्विटर पर AAPtard बताने वाले) ने शेयर किया है। उनके द्वारा शेयर की गई तस्‍वीर में वकील प्रशांत पी उमराव का एक ट्वीट है, जिसमें वरिष्‍ठ पत्रकार राजदीप सरदेसाई के हवाले से कहा गया है कि ‘एक हजार हिन्‍दुओं का कत्‍ल करो।’ इसके साथ स्‍क्रीनशॉट में एक वेबसाइट का लिंक दिया गया है। हालांकि वकील की ट्विटर टाइमलाइन पर यह ट्वीट हमें नहीं मिला, मगर वेब आर्काइव में यह ट्वीट अभी तक मौजूद है। इसी स्‍क्रीनशॉट का हवाला देकर आम आदमी पार्टी के सोशल मीडिया रणनीतिकार अंकित लाल ने राजदीप से इस बारे में सफाई मांगी। उन्‍होंने लिखा कि ”अगर यह फर्जी है तो आपको (राजदीप) प्रशांत के खिलाफ गलत बयानी के लिए एफआईआर दर्ज करानी चाहिए।” इसके जवाब में राजदीप ने लिखा, ”अंकित, क्‍या आपको वाकई लगता है कि एफआईआर दर्ज कराने से इन लोगों का झूठ फैलाना बंद हो जाएगा। वे जहरीले सिपाही हैं, इन्‍हें जहर फैलाने के पैसे मिलते हैं।”

संबंधित खबरें
वेब आर्काइव पर मौजूद प्रशांत के ट्वीट का ब्‍योरा।

राजदीप सरदेसाई के इस ट्वीट पर अंकित ने जवाब देते हुए कहा, ”हां, मुझे लगता है कि आपकी चुप्‍पी से उन्‍हें मजबूती मिलती है। उन्‍हें जवाब देने का एक ही तरीका है कि चुप न रहा जाए। शॉट टर्म में यह भले ही खराब आइडिया लगे मगर लंबे समय में इसके सकरात्‍मक प्रभाव होंगे।”

हालांकि अंकित लाल द्वारा यह मुद्दा उठाने पर कुछ यूजर्स ने आपत्ति जताई। अर्जुन सेठी ने लिखा, ”अंकित लाल जो AAP की सोशल मीडिया टीम के प्रमुख हैं, खुद पंजाब चुनाव से पहले फेक न्‍यूज फैलाते पकड़े गए थे, दूसरों पर आरोप लगा रहे हैं। वहीं सुहैल ने कहा, ”एफआईआर न करवा कर, आप उन्‍हें किसी के नाम पर कुछ भी कहने का लाइसेंस दे रहे हैं या फिर आप हमारी कानून व्‍यवस्‍था पर भरोसा नहीं करते।”

Also Read

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App

और संबंधित खबरें
हिंदी
  1. No Comments.
अपडेट
सबसे ज्‍यादा पढ़ी गई
जनसत्ता विशेष
अजीबो-गरीब खबरें
India Budget 2018