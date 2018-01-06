ताज़ा खबर
 
शो जल्दी खत्म करने के लिए दूरदर्शन पर भड़कीं रक्षा मंत्री, बोलीं- थोड़ा संयम नहीं रख सकते?

प्रसार भारती के सीईओ शशि शेखर ने निर्मला सीतारमण के ट्वीट पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए लिखा कि ये वाकई में दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। इस पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण। (PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla)

देश की रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण दूरदर्शन पर भड़क गई हैं। रक्षा मंत्री ने ट्विटर के जरिये डीडी नेशनल पर अपनी भड़ास निकाली है। रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण के ट्वीट को पढ़ करलगता है कि दूरदर्शन ने किसी कार्यक्रम को समय से पहले खत्म कर दिया जो उन्हें नगवार गुजरा। इसी नाराज्गी को रक्षा मंत्री ने ट्विटर के माध्यम से जाहिर किया है। निर्मला सीतारमण ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है कि ये क्या बात हुई डीडी नेशनल..आप पंचतंत्र कीर्ति के खत्म होने का थओड़ा सा इंतजार नहीं कर सकते थे। ये सोच से परे है और साथ ही संवेदनहीन भी है।

निर्मला सीतारमण के इस ट्वीट पर प्रसार भारती के सीईओ ने तुरंत संज्ञान लेते हुए ट्वीट भी किया। आपको बता दें कि दूरदर्शन प्रसार भारती के अधीन ही आता है। प्रसार भारती के सीईओ शशि शेखर ने निर्मला सीतारमण के ट्वीट पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए लिखा कि ये वाकई में दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। इस पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

निर्मला सीतारमण के ट्वीट पर यूजर्स ने भी दूरदर्शन को लेकर अपनी बातें सामने रखीं। लोगों ने दूरदर्शन के कार्यक्रम चयन से लेकर प्क्चर क्वालिटी तक को लेकर अपनी आपत्तियां दर्ज कराईं। कुछ लोगों ने तो दूरदर्शन की वेबसाइट से जिड़ी शिकायतें भी दर्ज करवा दीं।

