शो जल्दी खत्म करने के लिए दूरदर्शन पर भड़कीं रक्षा मंत्री, बोलीं- थोड़ा संयम नहीं रख सकते?

देश की रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण दूरदर्शन पर भड़क गई हैं। रक्षा मंत्री ने ट्विटर के जरिये डीडी नेशनल पर अपनी भड़ास निकाली है। रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण के ट्वीट को पढ़ करलगता है कि दूरदर्शन ने किसी कार्यक्रम को समय से पहले खत्म कर दिया जो उन्हें नगवार गुजरा। इसी नाराज्गी को रक्षा मंत्री ने ट्विटर के माध्यम से जाहिर किया है। निर्मला सीतारमण ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है कि ये क्या बात हुई डीडी नेशनल..आप पंचतंत्र कीर्ति के खत्म होने का थओड़ा सा इंतजार नहीं कर सकते थे। ये सोच से परे है और साथ ही संवेदनहीन भी है।

Yo @DDNational what! You couldn’t wait for a few moments more for the Pancharatna Krithi-s to be completed. Advertisement and more. #Aradhana #Tyagaraja . Thoughtless, insensitive. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 6, 2018

निर्मला सीतारमण के इस ट्वीट पर प्रसार भारती के सीईओ ने तुरंत संज्ञान लेते हुए ट्वीट भी किया। आपको बता दें कि दूरदर्शन प्रसार भारती के अधीन ही आता है। प्रसार भारती के सीईओ शशि शेखर ने निर्मला सीतारमण के ट्वीट पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए लिखा कि ये वाकई में दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। इस पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

Absolutely unfortunate madam. Strict action will be taken. — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) January 6, 2018

निर्मला सीतारमण के ट्वीट पर यूजर्स ने भी दूरदर्शन को लेकर अपनी बातें सामने रखीं। लोगों ने दूरदर्शन के कार्यक्रम चयन से लेकर प्क्चर क्वालिटी तक को लेकर अपनी आपत्तियां दर्ज कराईं। कुछ लोगों ने तो दूरदर्शन की वेबसाइट से जिड़ी शिकायतें भी दर्ज करवा दीं।

Never mind their website is now down. MIB .. Are you watching? @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/DijqI6mTBW — Bala Krishna (@BalaKrishnarama) January 6, 2018

They are more interested in daily shows like 'Pakistan Reporter' @smritiirani @DDNational definitely needs a change, start with this one @DG_Doordarshan pic.twitter.com/2vPg716eni — Ravindra Potphode (@ravipotphode) January 6, 2018

@smritiirani

Please raise the standard of DD in terms of video/audio quality to that of the best private channel. Not in aping mindless commercial breaks. @prasarbharati — GANESAN (@vezhamukhan) January 6, 2018

Thank God! DD Pothigai contd!

insensitive managers at DD national? — V.Narasimhan (@Narasimhan1942) January 6, 2018

If @DDNational had some basic understanding of Indic thought, music, philosophy, they wouldn’t have interrupted. This indicates that the barons occupying DD have a long way to decolonize & understand India from within. It isn’t a cricket match to take a break between the overs. — Raghavendra (@rsametan) January 6, 2018

Very happy to know that you were listening to pancharatna keerthana Madam. How do you manage time? — Karthik G Shankaran (@KarthikGShankar) January 6, 2018

I was seeing it. It seemed they're waiting for it to stop. Uninterrupted coverage but still should be more sensitive. — Rama Subramanian (@sairamufc) January 6, 2018

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App

