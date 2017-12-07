ताज़ा खबर
 
निर्मला सीतारमण ने किया नेवी अफसरों का अपमान? तस्वीर वायरल होने पर देनी पड़ी सफाई

मामले में विवाद बढ़ता देख रक्षा मंत्री ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्वीट अकांउट से इसपर सफाई दी है।
रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण। (PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla)

रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण कथित तौर पर नेवी अफसरों का अपमान करने पर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के निशाने पर आ गई हैं। दरअसल रक्षा मंत्री हाल के दिनों में केरल और तमिलनाडु में चक्रवात ओखी के बाद वहां बचाव कार्य का जायजा लेने के लिए पहुंची थीं। इस दौरान उन्होंने दोनों राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्री और पुलिस अफसरों के साथ भारतीय नेवी के अफसरों से बचाव अभियान को लेकर बातचीत की।

हालांकि बातचीत की तस्वीरें सामने आने के बाद सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स खासे भड़क गए हैं। यूजर्स ने रक्षामंत्री के साथ मंत्रियों पर भी अफसरों का अपमान करने का आरोप लगाया है। बता दें कि जो तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया में वायरल हो रही है उसमें रक्षा मंत्री के साथ तमिलनाडु के उप मुख्यमंत्री ओ. पन्नीरसेल्वम और वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ नेवी अफसर नजर आ रहे हैं।

तस्वीर में नेवी के कुछ अफसर रक्षा मंत्री के सामने खड़े हैं, जबकि अन्य लोगों के साथ मंत्री तक बैठे हुए हैं। नेवी अफसरों के साथ इस तरह के अपमान को सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने कुंठित मानसिकता करार दिया है।

देखें यूजर्स की प्रतिक्रियाएं-

मामले में विवाद बढ़ता देख रक्षा मंत्री ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्वीट अकांउट से इसपर सफाई दी है। उन्होंने कहा है कि ये तस्वीरें तब की है जब नेवी अफसरों और उनकी मीटिंग शुरू हुई थी। इस दौरान अन्य अधिकारी कमरे में दाखिल हो रहे थे। रक्षा मंत्री ने आगे कहा कि रूम में और भी कुर्सियां थीं।

हिंदी
  1. D
    dp
    Dec 7, 2017 at 10:45 am
    security forces never demand chair to sit , they are always ON............................
