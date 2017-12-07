निर्मला सीतारमण ने किया नेवी अफसरों का अपमान? तस्वीर वायरल होने पर देनी पड़ी सफाई

रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण कथित तौर पर नेवी अफसरों का अपमान करने पर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के निशाने पर आ गई हैं। दरअसल रक्षा मंत्री हाल के दिनों में केरल और तमिलनाडु में चक्रवात ओखी के बाद वहां बचाव कार्य का जायजा लेने के लिए पहुंची थीं। इस दौरान उन्होंने दोनों राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्री और पुलिस अफसरों के साथ भारतीय नेवी के अफसरों से बचाव अभियान को लेकर बातचीत की।

हालांकि बातचीत की तस्वीरें सामने आने के बाद सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स खासे भड़क गए हैं। यूजर्स ने रक्षामंत्री के साथ मंत्रियों पर भी अफसरों का अपमान करने का आरोप लगाया है। बता दें कि जो तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया में वायरल हो रही है उसमें रक्षा मंत्री के साथ तमिलनाडु के उप मुख्यमंत्री ओ. पन्नीरसेल्वम और वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ नेवी अफसर नजर आ रहे हैं।

तस्वीर में नेवी के कुछ अफसर रक्षा मंत्री के सामने खड़े हैं, जबकि अन्य लोगों के साथ मंत्री तक बैठे हुए हैं। नेवी अफसरों के साथ इस तरह के अपमान को सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने कुंठित मानसिकता करार दिया है।

देखें यूजर्स की प्रतिक्रियाएं-

This doesn’t look like ‘discussions’. It’s like politicians Vs. others , whether a job was done well or not. — SATYA SUNDAR (@satyabbsr) December 4, 2017

Pardon me but, Why are the Naval Officers standing like some thieves in a police station? — ∞ Singh (@Blr_141286) December 5, 2017

Shame on you ma’am. Those are respected naval officers of very high rank not your society chowkidar (whom one would treat better unless you are some sanghi) ,treat them with respect. Why have you made them stand like that?

BJP have no respect for our armed forces #NavyDay — শেখর (@MangoBwoy) December 4, 2017

There is no stubborn campaign as u did on #JayanthiTax. Pics shows ur arrogance and power as minister towards officers — Deepak (@deepakr1616) December 5, 2017

That’s no justification. @DefenceMinIndia should respect officers and be courteous. @nsitharaman should not have sat down till the officers were seated. @PMOIndia @narendramodi @nsitharaman is an excellent and fine lady, but I am unable to appreciate this. — Vineet Aggarwal (@vineet66) December 5, 2017

मामले में विवाद बढ़ता देख रक्षा मंत्री ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्वीट अकांउट से इसपर सफाई दी है। उन्होंने कहा है कि ये तस्वीरें तब की है जब नेवी अफसरों और उनकी मीटिंग शुरू हुई थी। इस दौरान अन्य अधिकारी कमरे में दाखिल हो रहे थे। रक्षा मंत्री ने आगे कहा कि रूम में और भी कुर्सियां थीं।

Sorry expect you to see my replies to this stubborn campaign. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) December 5, 2017

Please be assured that there is no way we shall let our officers being disrespected. We can never thank them enough for the sacrifices they make. Jai Hind! — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) December 4, 2017

