Alert! #FakeNews

2016 photos when Akhilesh Yadav was CM of Uttar Pradesh are being used in 2022. The agenda is clear. The purpose is obvious.@Twitter is complicit by providing platform for broadcast and amplification of this fake news by @INCIndia https://t.co/YNwPj2AoVP pic.twitter.com/SaYyxNMRp5