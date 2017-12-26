ताज़ा खबर
 
  1. मुखपृष्ठ
  2. ट्रेंडिंग
  3. कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता का मोदी पर हमला, बोले- घर से सब कुछ बटोर ले गया सफेद दाढ़ी वाला बूढ़ा

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता का मोदी पर हमला, बोले- घर से सब कुछ बटोर ले गया सफेद दाढ़ी वाला बूढ़ा

ट्वीट में सफेद दाढ़ी और बूढ़ा जैसे शब्दों के इस्तेमाल पर यूजर्स ने इसे पीएम मोदी से जोड़कर देखा है।
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी। (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री और कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता मनीष तिवारी ने कथित तौर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर निशाना साधा है। उनका आरोप है कि एक सफेद दाढ़ी वाला बूढ़ा घर से सबकुछ बटोर कर ले गया। उसने आपके पास सिर्फ मौजे छोड़े हैं। इस मामले में उन्होंने ट्वीट भी किया है। इसमें तिवारी ने लिखा है, ‘इस समय दुनियाभर में सफेद दाढ़ी वाला बूढ़ा आदमी (सेंटा क्लॉज) चिमनी के माध्यम से आपके घर में आता है और आपके मौजे में पैसे डालता है। भारत में सफेद दाढ़ी वाला बूढ़ा आदमी कुलबुलाते हुए टीवी के माध्यम से आपके घर में आया जो आपकी जेब, अलमारी, लॉकर से पैसा ले गया। आपको सिर्फ मौजे के साथ छोड़ दिया।’ कांग्रेस नेता के इस ट्वीट को पहली नजर में देखें तो यह पीएम मोदी पर तंज कसा गया है, ऐसा लगता है! हालांकि उन्होंने ट्वीट में किसी का नाम नहीं लिया है। लेकिन ट्वीट में सफेद दाढ़ी और बूढ़ा जैसे शब्दों के इस्तेमाल पर यूजर्स ने इसे पीएम मोदी से जोड़कर देखा है।

बड़ी खबरें

वहीं टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया में छपि एक खबर में कांग्रेस नेता के इस ट्वीट को पीएम मोदी की नोटबंदी और जीएसटी से जोड़कर देखा गया है। खबर में नोटबंदी की वजह से जीपीडी की धीमी रफ्तार पर भी सवाल उठाए गए हैं। जीएसटी को भी जल्दबाजी में लागू किया गया, बताया गया है। इससे पहले भाजपा नेता यशवंत सिन्हा भी नोटबंदी पर सवाल उठा चुके हैं। पुर्व में इंडियन एक्सप्रेस में लिखे अपने एक लेख में उन्होंने नोटबंदी को एक आपदा बताया था। उन्होंने जीएसटी को लागू करने के तरीके पर भी तंज कसा था।

दूसरी तरफ ट्विटर यूजर्स ने तिवारी के इस ट्वीट पर अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएं दी हैं। कुछ यूजर्स ने कांग्रेस पर भ्रष्ट होने का आरोप लगाया तो कुछ यूजर्स ने पीएम मोदी के खिलाफ अपनी बात कही है।

देंखें यूजर्स के कमेंट-

Also Read

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App

और बड़ी खबरें
हिंदी
  1. No Comments.
अपडेट
सबसे ज्‍यादा पढ़ी गई
सबरंग
जनसत्ता विशेष
अजीबो-गरीब खबरें