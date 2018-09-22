ताज़ा खबर
 
  राफेल डील को चेतन भगत ने ऐसे समझाया, पक्ष-विपक्ष दोनों ओर से पड़ी लताड़

राफेल डील को चेतन भगत ने ऐसे समझाया, पक्ष-विपक्ष दोनों ओर से पड़ी लताड़

सोशल मीडिया पर विभिन्‍न क्षेत्रों के लोग इस विषय पर अपनी राय रख रहे हैं। लेखक चेतन भगत ने जब लोगों को राफेल का मुद्दा अलग तरह से समझाने की कोशिश की तो उन्‍हें ट्रोलिंग का शिकार होना पड़ा।

चेतन भगत ने हलवाई और दूध के सहारे राफेल सौदे का घटनाक्रम समझाया। (Photo : Express Archive/Twitter Screen Grab)

राफेल लड़ाकू विमान सौदे को लेकर फ्रांस के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति फ्रांस्वा ओलांद के बयान के बाद भारत ने राजनैतिक माहौल गर्म है। ओलांद ने दावा किया था कि भारत सरकार ने राफेल सौदे के लिए एक निजी कंपनी का नाम सुझाया था। एक फ्रांसीसी वेबसाइट ने एक लेख में ओलांद के हवाले से कहा था कि भारत सरकार ने फ्रांस सरकार से रिलायंस डिफेंस को इस सौदे के लिए भारतीय साझीदार के रूप में नामित करने के लिए कहा था। ओलांद ने कहा था, “हमारे पास कोई विकल्प नहीं था। भारत सरकार ने यह नाम (रिलायंस डिफेंस) सुझाया था और दसॉल्ट ने अंबानी से बात की थी।” यह बयान सामने आते ही विपक्षी केंद्र की एनडीए 2 सरकार पर हमलावर हो गए। कांग्रेस अध्‍यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने संसद की संयुक्‍त समिति से इस मामले की जांच कराने की मांग रखी है। वहीं सोशल मीडिया पर विभिन्‍न क्षेत्रों के लोग इस विषय पर अपनी राय रख रहे हैं। लेखक चेतन भगत ने जब लोगों को राफेल का मुद्दा अलग तरह से समझाने की कोशिश की तो उन्‍हें ट्रोलिंग का शिकार होना पड़ा।

चेतन ने ट्वीट किया, ”मान लीजिए आप पड़ोस से मिठाई मंगाते हैं, लेकिन हलवाई से कहते हैं कि दूध सिर्फ आपके भैया से ले। क्‍या किसी ने सच में ऐसा कहा? क्‍या दूध सही कीमत पर लिया गया? क्‍या हलवाई ने गुणवत्‍ता के आधार पर दूधिये का चुनाव खुद किया? हमें अभी तक पता नहीं।” इस पर ट्रोल्‍स चेतन के पीछे पड़ गए। चेतन के इस ट्वीट पर कई यूजर्स ने उन्‍हें ‘प्रॉपगेंडा मास्‍टर’ तक कह दिया। राफेल पर एक वीडियो जारी करने वाली पल्‍लवी जोशी से चेतन की तुलना की गई।

