राफेल लड़ाकू विमान सौदे को लेकर फ्रांस के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति फ्रांस्वा ओलांद के बयान के बाद भारत ने राजनैतिक माहौल गर्म है। ओलांद ने दावा किया था कि भारत सरकार ने राफेल सौदे के लिए एक निजी कंपनी का नाम सुझाया था। एक फ्रांसीसी वेबसाइट ने एक लेख में ओलांद के हवाले से कहा था कि भारत सरकार ने फ्रांस सरकार से रिलायंस डिफेंस को इस सौदे के लिए भारतीय साझीदार के रूप में नामित करने के लिए कहा था। ओलांद ने कहा था, “हमारे पास कोई विकल्प नहीं था। भारत सरकार ने यह नाम (रिलायंस डिफेंस) सुझाया था और दसॉल्ट ने अंबानी से बात की थी।” यह बयान सामने आते ही विपक्षी केंद्र की एनडीए 2 सरकार पर हमलावर हो गए। कांग्रेस अध्‍यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने संसद की संयुक्‍त समिति से इस मामले की जांच कराने की मांग रखी है। वहीं सोशल मीडिया पर विभिन्‍न क्षेत्रों के लोग इस विषय पर अपनी राय रख रहे हैं। लेखक चेतन भगत ने जब लोगों को राफेल का मुद्दा अलग तरह से समझाने की कोशिश की तो उन्‍हें ट्रोलिंग का शिकार होना पड़ा।

चेतन ने ट्वीट किया, ”मान लीजिए आप पड़ोस से मिठाई मंगाते हैं, लेकिन हलवाई से कहते हैं कि दूध सिर्फ आपके भैया से ले। क्‍या किसी ने सच में ऐसा कहा? क्‍या दूध सही कीमत पर लिया गया? क्‍या हलवाई ने गुणवत्‍ता के आधार पर दूधिये का चुनाव खुद किया? हमें अभी तक पता नहीं।” इस पर ट्रोल्‍स चेतन के पीछे पड़ गए। चेतन के इस ट्वीट पर कई यूजर्स ने उन्‍हें ‘प्रॉपगेंडा मास्‍टर’ तक कह दिया। राफेल पर एक वीडियो जारी करने वाली पल्‍लवी जोशी से चेतन की तुलना की गई।

#RafaelDeal simplified analogy. Say you order mithai for the neighbourhood, but tell the halwai to take the milk from your bhaiya only. Did someone actually say that? Was milk taken at a fair price? Did halwai choose the milk seller on his own based on quality? We don’t know yet. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) September 22, 2018

Chaiwala chose the bhaiya who promised to give him free ghee, if he got him the mithaiwala's contract. Chaiwala convinced mithai wala that the only milk seller in town was his milk supplier. — Mehek (@MehekF) September 22, 2018

Ohh hello. A person who deals with the milk every day is considered as incapable of providing milk but a person who even don't have a cow is been given a chance to provide the milk. Don't write irrelevant twits. On next 26jan u will be given the award of best bjp bhakt. — Naveen Kaushal (@Naveenkaushal07) September 22, 2018

Chetan, competition to pallavi joshi:-)On a serious note, No! The ready to eat Mithai was bought from far off shop with their milk,ghee,dry fruits, sugar & dabba too but had a deal to partner with local shops for procuring khoya,Chenna,dabba etc for all kinds of mithai in future! — Madhura (@St_Madhura) September 22, 2018

Will you be writing the script for Pallavi Joshi's next propaganda film for the BJP replacing locks with mithai? — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) September 22, 2018

Aur kitana giroge Chetu bhaiya? Rafale koi halwa hai kya? — Ganesh Bhosle (@GaneshBhosle_) September 22, 2018

We can understand the ethical dilemmas of people who had a quality called righteous anger in copious amounts when #BJP was in opposition! Now waiting for a line to take, unfortunately BJP itself is clueless on what to say. Until then lets enjoy these comic capers of the clueless — Saravanan Annadurai (@asaravanan21) September 22, 2018

bhaiya should have cows to produce milk…someone has denied a fully functional dairy(HAL) to give the milk contract to bhaiya, who had never seen a cow, denying dairy which had been giving milk for years …… between milk cannot be analogous to top notch defense production — yash purohit (@purohityash) September 22, 2018

Kya hai ye? Pallavi Joshi jaise comparison mat karo bhai .. Taale-Chabi wali kahani kam thi jo ab Doodh-Mithayi le aaye. — Dharmesh Dixit (@theDDixit) September 22, 2018

