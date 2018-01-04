ताज़ा खबर
 
पर्यावरण ज्ञान पर उठे सवाल तो भड़कीं रवीना टंडन, टि्वटर यूजर्स को चुन-चुन कर दिया जवाब, बोलीं- बेवकूफी की हद होती है

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने ट्वीट कर राजधानी मुंबई में धुंध होने पर राज्य सरकार पर निशाना साधा था।
मशहूर बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस रवीना टंडन महाराष्ट्र पर्यावरण से जुड़ा ट्वीट कर यूजर्स के निशाने पर आ गई हैं। दरअसल उन्होंने गुरुवार (4 जनवरी, 2017) को ट्वीट कर राजधानी मुंबई में धुंध होने पर राज्य सरकार पर निशाना साधा। ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा, ‘मुंबई में धुंध। हम जल्द ही दिल्ली की तरह हो जाएंगे।…बहुत अच्छा महाराष्ट्र सरकार। महाराष्ट्र ने पिछले तीन सालों में बहुत से जंगल खो दिए! और अब आरे मिल्क कोलनी का जंगल भी। प्रदूषण वाले नर्क में आपका स्वागत है।’ रवीना के इस ट्वीट पर एक यूजर्स कौशिक ने तंज कसते हुए प्रदूषण के लिए उन्हें ही जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा कि सरकार को कोसने से पहले खुद आप कार चलाना बंद करिए। इसपर रवीना भड़क गईं, उन्होंने सीधा उस ट्विटर यूजर को फूल कह दिया।’ इसमें हैरानी की बात यह कि बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने करीब उन सभी यूजर्स को जोरदार जवाब दिया है जिन्होंने प्रर्यावरण जागरुकता को लेकर उनके पक्ष पर निशाना साधा है।

एक ट्वीट में तेजस सालवी ने रवीना पर निशाना साधते हुए लिखा कि वह अपने वाहन का इस्तेमाल छोड़ सार्वजनिक यातायात का इस्तेमाल करे। इससे पकृति के स्वच्छ रहने में मदद मिलेगी। इस ट्वीट का जोरदार जवाब देते हुए रवीना ने लिखा कि अगर वह निजी वाहन का इस्तेमाल करना छोड़ भी दें तो इससे वनों की कटाई से होने से वाले नुकसान की क्षतिपूर्ति नहीं कर सकेगा। तुम मूर्ख हो। ट्वीट में रवीना आगे लिखा कि वह छोटी दूरी के लिए हमेशा साइकिल का इस्तेमाल करती हैं। और आप क्या करते हैं? इसलिए अब आप उसका इस्तेमाल बंद कीजिए जो आपके पास है। पैदल चलिए।

एक ट्वीट में लिखा गया, ‘रवीना आज बहुत गुस्से में हैं। सबकी क्लास शुरू है आज सुबह-सुबह’ रवीना  ने इस ट्वीट का भी रिप्लाई देते हुए लिखा, ‘बेवकूफी की हद होती है यार। कुछ भी। ये लोग बिना ज्ञान के लिए कमेंट करना चाहते हैं। उन्हें नहीं पता किसी व्यक्ति की किसी मुद्दे पर राय क्या है। मूर्खों को बर्दाश्त करने की हमारी भी एक सीमा है ना!’

देखें सभी ट्वीट्स-

 

