पर्यावरण ज्ञान पर उठे सवाल तो भड़कीं रवीना टंडन, टि्वटर यूजर्स को चुन-चुन कर दिया जवाब, बोलीं- बेवकूफी की हद होती है

मशहूर बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस रवीना टंडन महाराष्ट्र पर्यावरण से जुड़ा ट्वीट कर यूजर्स के निशाने पर आ गई हैं। दरअसल उन्होंने गुरुवार (4 जनवरी, 2017) को ट्वीट कर राजधानी मुंबई में धुंध होने पर राज्य सरकार पर निशाना साधा। ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा, ‘मुंबई में धुंध। हम जल्द ही दिल्ली की तरह हो जाएंगे।…बहुत अच्छा महाराष्ट्र सरकार। महाराष्ट्र ने पिछले तीन सालों में बहुत से जंगल खो दिए! और अब आरे मिल्क कोलनी का जंगल भी। प्रदूषण वाले नर्क में आपका स्वागत है।’ रवीना के इस ट्वीट पर एक यूजर्स कौशिक ने तंज कसते हुए प्रदूषण के लिए उन्हें ही जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा कि सरकार को कोसने से पहले खुद आप कार चलाना बंद करिए। इसपर रवीना भड़क गईं, उन्होंने सीधा उस ट्विटर यूजर को फूल कह दिया।’ इसमें हैरानी की बात यह कि बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने करीब उन सभी यूजर्स को जोरदार जवाब दिया है जिन्होंने प्रर्यावरण जागरुकता को लेकर उनके पक्ष पर निशाना साधा है।

एक ट्वीट में तेजस सालवी ने रवीना पर निशाना साधते हुए लिखा कि वह अपने वाहन का इस्तेमाल छोड़ सार्वजनिक यातायात का इस्तेमाल करे। इससे पकृति के स्वच्छ रहने में मदद मिलेगी। इस ट्वीट का जोरदार जवाब देते हुए रवीना ने लिखा कि अगर वह निजी वाहन का इस्तेमाल करना छोड़ भी दें तो इससे वनों की कटाई से होने से वाले नुकसान की क्षतिपूर्ति नहीं कर सकेगा। तुम मूर्ख हो। ट्वीट में रवीना आगे लिखा कि वह छोटी दूरी के लिए हमेशा साइकिल का इस्तेमाल करती हैं। और आप क्या करते हैं? इसलिए अब आप उसका इस्तेमाल बंद कीजिए जो आपके पास है। पैदल चलिए।

एक ट्वीट में लिखा गया, ‘रवीना आज बहुत गुस्से में हैं। सबकी क्लास शुरू है आज सुबह-सुबह’ रवीना ने इस ट्वीट का भी रिप्लाई देते हुए लिखा, ‘बेवकूफी की हद होती है यार। कुछ भी। ये लोग बिना ज्ञान के लिए कमेंट करना चाहते हैं। उन्हें नहीं पता किसी व्यक्ति की किसी मुद्दे पर राय क्या है। मूर्खों को बर्दाश्त करने की हमारी भी एक सीमा है ना!’

देखें सभी ट्वीट्स-

Smog in mumbai! We are going the delhi way soon… well done maha govt! Maharashtra has lost max forest cover in past 3 years! And now Aarey Forest Soon! Welcome to pollution Hell! pic.twitter.com/iWplbcr4Rm — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2018

Today morning at race course pic.twitter.com/baZUtYvptY — RITESH MISTRY (@rit_76) January 4, 2018

Even if we stop using all cars , it will not restore the damage done by deforestation you fool. Don’t be ignorant. I cycle all short distances ! What do you do ? Stop using what you have to and start walking . https://t.co/CHQXKXXGEc — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2018

These are prime example of foolish tweets that just want to show other people down. Asses don’t realise that the prime problem is, if NO trees NO oxygen! Deforestation needs to stop.then balance by conserving energy. https://t.co/PRNYFjlcFr — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2018

Madam that’s the biggest concern every town is getting converted into concrete jungle. Nobody is concerned about the forest & environment. Future is in dark. — Nimish Sanjeev Joshi (@Nijo47) January 4, 2018

Yes .. that’s the reason all of you must join in with starting to preserve first what we already have ! Start with @saveaarey first. Stop the deforestation,join the campaign https://t.co/5IMW8bKo0c — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2018

The amount of work I have done for the environment, you idiot while you never even lifted a finger . Try save what you have , the amount of trees I have single handedly planted you won’t even be able to count. https://t.co/Ff4QYOF5ae — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2018

This despite being a coastal city . If Mumbai was a land locked city it would have been a gas chamber at par with Aushwitz — #IndiaFirst (@savitha_rao) January 4, 2018

The root cause of global warming all over the world number one is deforestation. When were you born son , don’t give me text book references. Solve the basic problem first and then control cars.set a law no more than a car per family, like SINGAPORE https://t.co/bO3ehdGJGz — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2018

Bewakoofi ki had hoti hai yaar! Kuch bhi! These people just want to comment without any knowledge of what that person stands for is! We also have a limit to endure fools na. https://t.co/Xbi4M6kJJu — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2018

True yaar. Waisi hi fighting a losing battle with trying to save what’s left of aarey @saveaarey then to deal with ignorance .. chalo jaane do. https://t.co/aEeEStgafp — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2018

These are the same lazy man who will say “pehle tu, nahi pehlu aap shuru karo, nahi tu karega kaam toh fir main karunga” and eventually they will endup doing nothing for better outcome. — AK 🙂 (@1KhiIadi) January 4, 2018

Bangalore was once garden city . Not anymore green cover diminishing by the day — Nithin Rao (@nithinrao) January 4, 2018

Read the broader context. Conserving energy is a broader term for conversation of all fuels , also electricity. Thoda all padh likhle beta , Phir baat kar. https://t.co/YYhr0f0Ccg — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2018

Hahahahah no , just sometimes wish that instead of ignorance and showing people down, that same energy could be used to join in preservation campaigns, they have to sign in and punch same buttons,I should also ignore https://t.co/w2a1h8mRNq — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2018

True , Phir bolte hain, all these celebrities don’t care https://t.co/5vfOUI50NQ — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2018

You eavesdropper you ! https://t.co/EKrvHGVy7N — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2018

