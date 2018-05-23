ताज़ा खबर
 
  1. मुखपृष्ठ
  2. ट्रेंडिंग
  3. आर्क बिशप की चिट्ठी: पूजा भट्ट बोलीं- मुझे कुछ गलत नहीं दिखा, लोग मारने लगे ताने

आर्क बिशप की चिट्ठी: पूजा भट्ट बोलीं- मुझे कुछ गलत नहीं दिखा, लोग मारने लगे ताने

दिल्ली के आर्क बिशप (कैथोलिक) ने भारत की मौजूदा राजनीतिक स्थिति को ‘अशांत’ करार देते हुए देश के पादरियों को लिए पत्र लिखा था, जिसमें ईसाई समुदाय से साल 2019 में नई सरकार के लिए दुआ करने का आह्वान किया गया था।

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस पूजा भट्ट (एक्सप्रेस आर्काइव फोटो)

नई सरकार के लिए दिल्ली के आर्क बिशप द्वारा लिखे गए खत के बाद से ही नया विवाद पैदा हो गया है। अब इस मामले में बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस पूजा भट्ट भी कूद पड़ी हैं। उन्होंने आर्क बिशप के लेटर को लेकर कुछ ऐसी बात बोल दी है, जिसकी वजह से उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों के तानों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। पूजा भट्ट ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि उन्हें बिशप द्वारा नई सरकार के लिए प्रार्थना करने को लेकर लिखे गए खत में कुछ गलत नहीं लगा। उन्होंने लिखा, ‘मुझे आर्क बिशप अनिल काउटो के लेटर में कुछ भी गलत नहीं दिखा और इस लेटर को लेकर जैसी प्रतिक्रियाएं दी जा रही हैं, वह पूरी तरह से गलत है। हमारे देश का लोकतांत्रिक और नैतिक ढांचा बिखर रहा है। समय आ गया है कि इस पर साफ तौर से बात की जाए।’ पूजा भट्ट के इस ट्वीट के बाद से ही उन्हें सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का एक धड़ा जमकर ट्रोल कर रहा है और ताने भी मार रहा है।

संबंधित खबरें

एक यूजर ने कहा, ‘राजनीति में चर्च का हस्तक्षेप धर्मनिरपेक्षता नहीं है। क्या होगा अगर हिंदू मट्ठ, संत और बाकी हिंदू साल 2019 में मोदी जी की जीत के लिए प्रर्थना करने लगे? अगर आर्क बिशप सही है तो फिर यह भी सही ही है।’ एक ने लिखा, ‘अगर हिंदू संत पीएम मोदी के लिए हवन करना शुरू कर दें और कांग्रेस का विरोध करना शुरू कर दें तो यही लोग जो अभी आर्क बिशप का पक्ष ले रहे हैं वो धर्मनिरपेक्षता का पाठ पढ़ाने लग जाएंगे। हिप्पोक्रेसी और बॉलीवुड साथ ही साथ चलता है। सोसायटी के लिए ऐसे बेशर्म इंसान ही सबसे ज्यादा खतरनाक हैं।’ एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा, ‘जब देश के हिंदू आचार्य मोदी के लिए वोट और मोदी सरकार के लिए हवन के लिए कहेंगे तब एंटी हिंदू ट्वीट को रिट्वीट मत करना।’

दरअसल, दिल्ली के आर्क बिशप (कैथोलिक) ने भारत की मौजूदा राजनीतिक स्थिति को ‘अशांत’ करार देते हुए देश के पादरियों को लिए पत्र लिखा था, जिसमें ईसाई समुदाय से साल 2019 में नई सरकार के लिए दुआ करने का आह्वान किया गया था। इसके बाद से ही इस मामले में नई बहस शुरू हो गई है।

Also Read

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App

और बड़ी खबरें
अपडेट
सबसे ज्‍यादा पढ़ी गई
जनसत्ता विशेष
अजीबो-गरीब खबरें