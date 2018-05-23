आर्क बिशप की चिट्ठी: पूजा भट्ट बोलीं- मुझे कुछ गलत नहीं दिखा, लोग मारने लगे ताने

नई सरकार के लिए दिल्ली के आर्क बिशप द्वारा लिखे गए खत के बाद से ही नया विवाद पैदा हो गया है। अब इस मामले में बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस पूजा भट्ट भी कूद पड़ी हैं। उन्होंने आर्क बिशप के लेटर को लेकर कुछ ऐसी बात बोल दी है, जिसकी वजह से उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों के तानों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। पूजा भट्ट ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि उन्हें बिशप द्वारा नई सरकार के लिए प्रार्थना करने को लेकर लिखे गए खत में कुछ गलत नहीं लगा। उन्होंने लिखा, ‘मुझे आर्क बिशप अनिल काउटो के लेटर में कुछ भी गलत नहीं दिखा और इस लेटर को लेकर जैसी प्रतिक्रियाएं दी जा रही हैं, वह पूरी तरह से गलत है। हमारे देश का लोकतांत्रिक और नैतिक ढांचा बिखर रहा है। समय आ गया है कि इस पर साफ तौर से बात की जाए।’ पूजा भट्ट के इस ट्वीट के बाद से ही उन्हें सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का एक धड़ा जमकर ट्रोल कर रहा है और ताने भी मार रहा है।

I see nothing wrong with Arch Bishop Anil Couto’s letter & everything wrong with the knee jerk response to it.The democratic & moral fabric of our nation is in tatters.Time we addressed that plainly.Attempts to gag & snuff out discourse that meanders from the prescribed must end. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) May 23, 2018

एक यूजर ने कहा, ‘राजनीति में चर्च का हस्तक्षेप धर्मनिरपेक्षता नहीं है। क्या होगा अगर हिंदू मट्ठ, संत और बाकी हिंदू साल 2019 में मोदी जी की जीत के लिए प्रर्थना करने लगे? अगर आर्क बिशप सही है तो फिर यह भी सही ही है।’ एक ने लिखा, ‘अगर हिंदू संत पीएम मोदी के लिए हवन करना शुरू कर दें और कांग्रेस का विरोध करना शुरू कर दें तो यही लोग जो अभी आर्क बिशप का पक्ष ले रहे हैं वो धर्मनिरपेक्षता का पाठ पढ़ाने लग जाएंगे। हिप्पोक्रेसी और बॉलीवुड साथ ही साथ चलता है। सोसायटी के लिए ऐसे बेशर्म इंसान ही सबसे ज्यादा खतरनाक हैं।’ एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा, ‘जब देश के हिंदू आचार्य मोदी के लिए वोट और मोदी सरकार के लिए हवन के लिए कहेंगे तब एंटी हिंदू ट्वीट को रिट्वीट मत करना।’

Yes nothing wrong in conversions, child molestations, land Mafia, illegal donations. Everything is sickular and perfectly alright. The Hindu priests will now perform Hawan for 272, let's see which God is more powerful — Vishant Pai (@vishantpai) May 23, 2018

Church intervention into politics is no secularism. What if all Hindu Mutt, seers,Saints ask Hindus to vote and pray for Modi's victory in 2019? If archbishop is right , this is also right. — Sacheth N Rao (@Sachethics) May 23, 2018

You don't see anything wrong with a blatantly communal appeal from a religious leader? Thanks to social media, likes of you are getting exposed everyday. — Anurag Anand (@Explorer_Anurag) May 23, 2018

Ms @PoojaB1972… sometimes it’s good to keep yourself away from such issues in which your knowledge & understanding is not appropriate to argue the subject… mantle maturity doesn’t come to everyone with age… — Poonam Bhatt (@itsDivasChoice) May 23, 2018

Politics shall not interfere in faith…

But religion will interfere in politics and governance…

Time for temple trusts to advise followers on prayers for new government in 2019… @India_Policy @smita_muk @BJP4India @INCIndia — Krishnakumar Narayanan (@NarayanKrish) May 23, 2018

If Hindu priests start organising havans in favour of the PM and start opposing Congress these same sickulars would start giving lessons on secularism. Hypocrisy and Bollywood go hand in hand. Nobody is a bigger threat to the fabric of the society than these shameless people. — RAJAT (@ind_rajat92) May 23, 2018

Jb desh k hindu acharyas modi k liye vote aur modi sarkar k liye hawan k liye kahenge tab anti hindu tweets ko retweet mat krna — Ashish tiwari (@rightashish) May 23, 2018

Yes, it is in tatters as there are no riots in the last four years like it used to happen during congress regime. — Latish Achary (@latishachary) May 23, 2018

दरअसल, दिल्ली के आर्क बिशप (कैथोलिक) ने भारत की मौजूदा राजनीतिक स्थिति को ‘अशांत’ करार देते हुए देश के पादरियों को लिए पत्र लिखा था, जिसमें ईसाई समुदाय से साल 2019 में नई सरकार के लिए दुआ करने का आह्वान किया गया था। इसके बाद से ही इस मामले में नई बहस शुरू हो गई है।

