Jaipur, Rajasthan | NSA (Ajit Doval) should tell everyone who are these elements (who are spreading bigotry in the country). Why is he mincing words? He should tell the nation: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on NSA Ajit Doval's statement (31.07) https://t.co/O0BpMAwTUR pic.twitter.com/gY8ZG22p6S