By removing a lesson on Bhagat Singh from a school text book in Karnataka, BJP has once again revealed it’s hatred towards Shaheed-e-Azam. The context of the life of this young martyr ignites patriotism, passion and revolution in the hearts of our youth even today. This very patriotic spirit among youth of our country is what frightens the BJP most.– Bhagwant Mann (@bhagwantmann) 17 May 2022