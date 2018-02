PADMAN: जैकलीन फर्नांडिज़ ने सेनेटरी पैड को किया ‘खराब’, लोग सुना रहे खरी-खोटी

10% of girls in India think menstruation is a disease.. 14% suffer from menstrual infections… all the best team #padman @akshaykumar @sonamkapoor R Balki this is an amazing initiative!! I nominate all those girls who want to make a difference in this world!! Promote the pad!!!

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Feb 9, 2018 at 2:57am PST