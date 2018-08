फैन ने मांगी मदद? सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने डोनेट कर दिए 1 करोड़ रुपये

As promised my friend, @subhamranjan66 , what you wanted to do has been done. You made me do this, so be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed. Lots and lots of love. FLY🦋 Cheers 🦋🌪🌏✊🙏🏻❤️ #MyKerala 🌳☀️💪🙏🏻❤️

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Aug 21, 2018 at 12:55am PDT