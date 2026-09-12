इंस्टाग्राम पर 1980 के दशक का AI फोटो ट्रेंड छाया हुआ है, जिसमें यूजर्स आम तस्वीरों को उस दशक के फैशन, हेयरस्टाइल और फोटोग्राफी से प्रेरित पोर्ट्रेट में बदल रहे हैं। हालांकि अब यह ट्रेंड आम रेट्रो लुक से आगे बढ़ गया है और लोग इसे एक खास क्षेत्रीय अंदाज दे रहे हैं और अगर आप मलयालम फिल्में देखते हुए बड़े हुए हैं, तो अब आप खुद को 80 के दशक के साउथ इंडियन सुपरस्टार के रूप में देख सकते हैं।

यूजर्स केरल-प्रेरित रेट्रो पोर्ट्रेट बना रहे हैं जो ऐसे लगते हैं जैसे किसी पुरानी फ़िल्म रील से लिए गए हों। सिर्फ़ विंटेज फ़िल्टर लगाने के बजाय, ये AI-जनरेटेड इमेज उस दौर की विज़ुअल स्टाइल को फिर से बनाने की कोशिश करती हैं- जिसमें सॉफ्ट स्टूडियो लाइटिंग और एनालॉग फ़िल्म ग्रेन से लेकर पारंपरिक कपड़े, हेयरस्टाइल और केरल के जाने-पह पहचाने नजारे शामिल हैं।

यह ट्रेंड रोज़मर्रा की पुरानी यादों से भी जुड़ गया है। लोग अपनी सेल्फ़ी का इस्तेमाल करके 1980 के दशक की केरल की फ़ैमिली फ़ोटो, शादी की तस्वीरें, कॉलेज की तस्वीरें और पुराने ज़माने के सिनेमा पोस्टर जैसे AI-जनरेटेड वर्शन बना रहे हैं। डिटेल्ड प्रॉम्प्ट की मदद से यूज़र्स कसावु साड़ी और मुंडू से लेकर पारंपरिक सोने के गहने, लकड़ी के फ़र्नीचर और केरल-स्टाइल के घरों तक, हर चीज़ को चुन सकते हैं।

बिहार का युवक बिना डिग्री के 4 लाख कमा रहा महीना, 20 की उम्र में मां को काम से किया रिटायर- VIRAL हुई प्रेरणादायक कहानी

इन प्रॉम्प्ट्स का एक अहम हिस्सा ChatGPT से यह कहना है कि वह व्यक्ति की पहचान और चेहरे की बनावट को वैसा ही रखे, लेकिन उनके आस-पास की स्टाइलिंग बदल दे। वॉर्म लाइटिंग, सॉफ्ट फोकस, हल्के फीके रंग और एनालॉग फिल्म ग्रेन का इस्तेमाल करके तस्वीर को दशकों पहले खींची गई फोटो जैसा लुक दिया जा सकता है। जो लोग 1980 के दशक की केरल स्टाइल वाली AI तस्वीरें बनाना चाहते हैं, उनके लिए यहां 7 ChatGPT प्रॉम्प्ट दिए गए हैं…

प्रॉम्प्ट 1: 1980 के दशक के केरल-शैली वाले पारिवारिक चित्र का प्रॉम्प्ट

“Recreate this photograph as an authentic Malayali family portrait from Kerala in the mid-1980s. Keep everyone’s natural facial features, identities and expressions recognisable. Dress the women in traditional Kerala kasavu sarees and the men in period-appropriate shirts and mundus. Add authentic 1980s hairstyles and simple traditional jewellery. Set the photograph inside a modest Kerala home with wooden furniture and subtle traditional decor.”

प्रॉम्प्ट 2: 1980 के दशक की केरल की शादी की तस्वीर का प्रॉम्प्ट

“Transform this photograph into an authentic Kerala wedding portrait from the 1980s. Retain the original facial features and identities. Dress the woman in a traditional kasavu saree with classic Kerala gold jewellery, and the man in a traditional mundu. Add natural 1980s hairstyles and a simple wedding-studio backdrop. Use warm studio lighting, soft focus, subtle analogue film grain and slightly faded but realistic colours. Avoid excessive sepia or artificial ageing.”

प्रॉम्प्ट 3: 1980 के दशक के केरल कॉलेज पोर्ट्रेट का प्रॉम्प्ट

“Turn this photograph into an authentic 1980s Kerala college-era portrait. Keep the original face, facial structure and expression recognisable. Add period-appropriate 1980s Indian clothing and hairstyle, with a simple Malayali look. Keep the result photorealistic. Avoid excessive vintage effects, sepia tones or artificial-looking ageing. The photograph should look naturally shot on an analogue camera in the 1980s.”

प्रॉम्प्ट 4: 1980 के दशक की मलयालम फ़िल्मों से प्रेरित पोर्ट्रेट

“Recreate this photograph as an authentic 1980s Malayalam cinema-inspired studio portrait. Keep original facial features, identity and natural expression recognisable. Give me period-accurate 1980s hair, makeup and clothing, with dramatic studio lighting, soft focus, subtle film grain and the look of an analogue camera.”

प्रॉम्प्ट 5: 1980 के दशक की मलयालम फ़िल्म के हीरो की तस्वीर

“Create a 1980s Malayalam cinema-inspired hero portrait. Add dramatic lighting, slightly smoky studio background, classic hairstyle, subtle moustache style, and cinematic colour grading with film texture.”

प्रॉम्प्ट 6: 1980 के दशक की मलयाली महिला के पोर्ट्रेट का प्रॉम्प्ट

“Recreate this photograph as an authentic 1980s Kerala studio portrait of a Malayali woman. Preserve natural facial features and identity. Add a traditional Kerala saree, classic gold earrings, bangles and a simple bindi, with voluminous 1980s hairstyle inspired by the era.”

प्रॉम्प्ट 7: 1980 के दशक के पारंपरिक केरल के गांव का लुक

“Recreate this image as a 1980s Kerala village scene with earthy tones, traditional attire, natural surroundings and a documentary-style film look.”

यह भी पढ़ें- iPhone का जादू! 17 Pro रिपेयर कराने गया शख्स, दुकानदार ने थमा दिया iPhone 18 Pro, फिर जो हुआ वह कमाल हो गया

iPhone 18 Pro: किस्मत कभी भी पलट सकती है, ऐसा ही कुछ एक बंदे के साथ हुआ। जब वह अपने खराब हो चुके iPhone 17 Pro ठीक कराने मोहल्ले की मोबाइल रिपेयर शॉप पर गया। उसने सोचा कि दो-तीन हजार लगेंगे और फोन ठीक हो जाएगा, मगर दुकान वाले ने कहा कि यह फोन अब ठीक नहीं हो सकता है। “भाई साहब, ये ठीक होने लायक नहीं रहा… इतना सुनते ही शख्स का चेहरा लटक गया। तभी कुछ ऐसा हुआ कि शख्स का चेहरा खिल गया। दरअसल, दुकान वाले ने काउंटर से फोन का डब्बा निकाला और बोला ये लो नया वाला ले जाए। बता दें कि उस डब्बे के अंदर का फोन बिल्कुल iPhone 18 Pro जैसा था जो कल रात ही लॉन्च हुआ है। और अधिक पढ़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें-