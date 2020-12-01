Google ने जारी की 2020 के बेस्ट Android Apps की लिस्ट, देखें Full List

Google Play Store Awards 2020: जानें Best Apps of 2020 के बारे में (फोटो- गूगल प्ले स्टोर)

Best Android Apps of 2020, Best Games of 2020: Google ने 2020 के Best Apps और Best Games की घोषणा कर दी है। हर वर्ष गूगल बेस्ट Mobile Apps की एक लिस्ट को जारी करता है। आप लोगों की जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि गूगल ने 3 लिस्ट जारी की हैं, पहली बेस्ट ऐप्स, दूसरी 2020 की बेस्ट गेम्स और तीसरी Choice Awards 2020। आइए आपको इस विषय में जानकारी देते हैं कि कौन-कौन से ऐप्स हैं जिन्हें इस बार बेस्ट ऐप्स का खिताब मिला है।

Best App 2020 की बात करें तो इस साल ये खिताब Sleep stories for calm sleep – Meditate with Wysa को मिला है। User Choice App of 2020 की बात करें तो इस साल का ये खिताब Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint को मिला है।

Best Everyday Essentials: इस साल ये खिताब Koo: Connect with Indians in Indian Languages, माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ऑफिस, Zelish – Meal Planning, The Pattern, Grocery Shopping & Recipes और Zoom Cloud Meetings को मिला है।

Best for Personal Growth: इस साल ये खिताब apna – Job Search App के अलावा Bolkar App: Indian Audio Question Answer, MyStore, Mindhouse – Modern Meditation और Writco को मिला है।

Best Hidden Gems: इस साल का ये खिताब Finshots, Chef Buddy के अलावा goDutch, Flyx और Meditate with Wysa जैसे ऐप्स को मिला है।

Best for Fun: इस साल ये खिताब Moj Short Video App, Free Audio Stories, Books, Podcasts – Pratilipi FM के अलावा Reface, MX TakaTak और Vita जैसे ऐप्स को मिला है।

Best App for Good: इस साल ये खिताब InnerHour Self-Care Therapy – Anxiety and Depression एप को मिला ह।

Best Games of 2020: इस साल ये खिताब Legends of Runeterra गेम को मिला है।

User Choice Game of 2020 का खिताब World Cricket Championship 3 – WCC3 गेम को मिला है।

Best Competitive Game: ये खिताब Bullet Echo, KartRider Rush+ के अलावा Rumble Hockey, Legends of Runeterra और Top War: Battle Game गेम को मिला है।

Best indie game का खिताब Maze Machina, Cookies Must Die के अलावा Reventure, Motorsport Manager Racing और Sky: Children of the Light को मिला है।

Best Casual कैटेगरी में EverMerge, Asian Cooking Star के अलावा SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells और Tuscany Villa को दिया गया है।

Best Innovative apps: इस साल ये खिताब Genshin Impact, Fancade के अलावा Ord, Minimal Dungeon RPG,and Sandship: Crafting Factory को मिला है।

