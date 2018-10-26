ताज़ा खबर
 
Karwa Chauth 2018 Mehndi Designs: इस करवाचौथ लगाएं मेहंदी के बेस्ट डिजाइन

Mehndi Design, Karwa Karwa Chauth 2018 Mehndi Designs Image, Photos, Pictures: इस करवाचौथ पर आप लेटेस्ट मेहंदी के डिजाइन लगाकर हाथों की सुंदरता को बढ़ा सकती हैं। यह डिजाइन काफी आसान और ट्रेंडी भी हैं।

इस करवाचौथ पर मेहंदी के बेस्ट डिजाइन हाथों पर लगाकर इनकी सुंदरता को और बढ़ाएं।

Mehndi Designs, Karwa Karwa Chauth 2018 Mehndi Design Image, Photos, Pictures: करवाचौथ हिन्दुओ का प्रमुख त्यौहार है। यह हिन्दू पंचाग के अनुसार कार्तिक मास के चौथ दिन मनाया जाता है। इस दिन शादीशुदा महिलाएं अपने पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए व्रत रखती हैं। इस व्रत में महिलाएं सुबह से शाम तक कुछ भी खाती-पीती नहीं हैं। उसके बाद शाम को कथा सुनने, पूजा करने और चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य देने के बाद ही व्रत खोलती हैं।  करवाचौथ में महिलाएं सिर्फ पति की लंबी आयु के लिए ही नहीं बल्कि उनके काम में उन्नति के लिए भी प्रार्थना करती हैं।

करवाचौथ हरियाणा, पंजाब, उत्तर प्रदेश, राजस्थान में बड़ी धूम-धाम से मनाया जाता है। इस दिन महिलाएं 16 श्रृंगार करती हैं। साथ ही हाथों पर सुंदर-सुंदर मेहंदी भी लगाती हैं। मेहंदी को खास बनाने के लिए आप कुछ लेटेस्ट डिजाइन लगा सकती हैं। इससे आपकी सुंदरता में चार-चांद लग जाएंगे। यह लेटेस्ट डिजाइन काफी आसान होते हैं इन्हें आप भी घर पर आसानी से लगा सकती हैं।

View this post on Instagram

Back hand half side arabic mehndi design.

A post shared by latest mehndi designs (@latestmehndidesign) on

View this post on Instagram

❤❤

A post shared by mehndi.designs. (@heena.mehndi.design) on

View this post on Instagram

#❤❤❤

A post shared by mehndi.designs. (@heena.mehndi.design) on

 

इन सभी बेस्ट डिजाइनों को आप इस करवाचौथ पर अपने हाथों पर लगा सकती हैं। इसमें आपके लिए फुल हैंड से लेकर अरेबियन मेहंदी के डिजाइन दिए गए हैं जो आपके हाथों की सुदंरता को बढ़ा देंगे।

