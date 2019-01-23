प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने हाल ही में ‘ह्यूमंस ऑफ बॉम्बे’ नाम के एक फेसबुक पेज को दिए इंटरव्यू में अपनी जीवनशैली को लेकर कई रोचक बातें साझा की हैं। इसमें उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि वे हर साल दिवाली के दौरान पांच दिनों के लिए वे जंगल में ऐसी जगह चले जाते थे जहां सिर्फ साफ पानी हो और कोई इंसान न हो। उन्होंने ऐसा करने की वजह भी बताई। प्रधानमंत्री कहते हैं, ‘मैं सभी से आग्रह करता हूं कि तेजी से भागती-दौड़ती जिंदगी और व्यस्त जीवनशैली के बीच थोड़ा समय निकालिए, सोचिए और आत्मविश्लेषण कीजिए। ऐसा करने से आप खुद को बेहतर तरीके से जान पाएंगे, सही मायने में जी पाएंगे और आत्मविश्वास बढ़ा पाएंगे। ये सभी चीजें आपको आने वाले समय में मदद करेंगी। मैं चाहता हूं कि आप स्पेशल हैं यह बात आपको याद रहे और आपको रोशनी के लिए बाहर नहीं देखना पड़े वह तो आपके भीतर ही है।’

‘लोग पूछते थे मैं किससे मिलने जा रहा हूं’: वे कहते हैं दिवाली के दौरान उन पांच दिनों यात्रा के लिए वे अपने साथ पर्याप्त खाना ले जाते थे। इस दौरान उनके पास न रेडियो होता था, न अखबार, न टीवी और न ही इंटरनेट। पीएम मोदी कहते हैं, ‘उस वक्त किए गए इस काम से मुझे अब भी मदद मिलती है। लोग अक्सर मुझसे पूछते थे कि आप किससे मिलने जा रहे हैं। मैं उनसे कहता था कि मैं मुझसे मिलने जा रहा हूं।’

हिमालय यात्रा का भी किया जिक्रः प्रधानमंत्री ने अपने बचपन के दिनों, संघ की तरफ झुकाव और 17 साल की उम्र में की गई दो साल की हिमालय यात्रा के संबंध में भी पहले जिक्र किया है। वे कहते हैं, ‘हिमालय से लौटने के बाद मैं अहमदाबाद गया। वहां मैं अपने अंकल की कैंटीन में उनकी मदद करता था। इसी बीच संयोग से संघ प्रचारक बन गया। इसके बाद अलग-अलग तरह के लोगों से मिलना हुआ। हम संघ की शाखा में जाते थे, साथियों के लिए चाय और खाना बनाते थे, बर्तन साफ करते थे। जिंदगी व्यस्त थी लेकिन इसके बावजूद हिमालय से मिली सीख और शांति को मैंने अपने जीवन में बनाए रखा। यह जीवन को संतुलित बनाए रखने का मेरा तरीका था।’

@humansofbombay पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का यह इंटरव्यू शेयर किया गया है: “After coming back from the Himalayas, I knew that I wanted my life to be one that is lived in the service of others. Within a short span of returning, I left for Ahmedabad. It was my first brush with living in a big city – the pace of life was very different. I began my time there by occasionally helping my uncle at his canteen.

Eventually, I became a full time Pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. There, I got the opportunity to interact with people from different walks of life and do a wide range of work. We all took turns to clean the RSS office, prepare tea and food for colleagues and clean utensils.

Life was rigorous and busy. But amidst all of my duties, I was determined to not let go of my learnings from the Himalayas. To ensure that this new phase of life didn’t take over the sense of peace that I achieved there, I decided to take out some time every year and introspect. It was my way of maintaining a balanced life.

Not many people know this, but I would go away for the 5 days of Diwali. Somewhere in a jungle – a place with only clean water and no people. I would pack enough food to last for those 5 days. There would be no radio’s or newspapers, and during that time, there was no TV or internet anyway. I would reflect – and the strength that this alone time gave me still helps me to handle life and its various experiences. People often asked me, ‘Who are you going to meet?’ And I would say, ‘मैं मुझसे मिलने जा रहा हूं।’

Which is why, I always urge everyone, especially my young friends, in the midst of your fast paced life and busy schedules, take some time off…think and introspect. It will change your perception – you will understand your inner self better. You will start living in the true sense of the word. It will also make you more confident and undeterred by what others say about you. All of these things will help you in times to come. So I just want each and every one of you to remember that you are special and that you don’t have to look outside for the light…it’s already within you.” #TheModiStory

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App

