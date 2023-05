Manipur | Army & Assam Rifles conduct flag march & aerial reconnaissance in areas of Khuga, Tampa, Khomaujanbba areas of Churachandpur, Mantripukhri, Lamphel, Koeirangi area of Imphal & Sugnu in Kakching districts.



Total of 55 columns of Army & Assam Rifles have been deployed… pic.twitter.com/e3NNxf1yZk