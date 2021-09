#BewareOfFraudsters

Any Aadhaar is verifiable online/offline. To verify offline, scan the QR code on e-Aadhaar or #Aadhaar letter or #AadhaarPVCcard

To verify online, enter the 12-digit Aadhaar on the link: https://t.co/cEMwEaiN2C

You can also do it using #mAadhaar app pic.twitter.com/DY2kHe0G5C