जैसे रामायण में था लंकेश, वैसे ही सपा है ‘दंगेश’- CM योगी ने समाजवादी पार्टी को दिया नया नाम, अखिलेश ने कहा था ‘बुलडोजर बाबा’

Samajwadi Party shielded mafias and terrorists. Now UP doesn't see riots and curfews. They (previous govts) imposed curfews, but we take out Kanwar Yatra. You must have heard of 'Lankesh' in Ramayana similarly SP should be called 'Dangesh': UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Bahraich pic.twitter.com/CImFI3uNow