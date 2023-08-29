\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u0938\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0906\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u095c\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0940\u0938\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092d\u094d\u0930\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u092e\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0920\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964 28 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u092e\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u0905\u092c \u0906\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093f\u0924 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0932\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u092f\u0939 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0906\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0921\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f \u092a\u093f\u091b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u092d\u094d\u0930\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093e\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947\u0964 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u092e\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e? \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u092e\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0905\u092e\u0943\u0924\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0932\u094b\u0915 28 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u092e\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0906\u0964 \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093f\u0924 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0940\u0964 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u092e\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0935\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0964 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0935 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0930\u093f\u091c \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0964 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e? आलोक ने कहा कि मैं अपनी शिकायत बिना किसी डर और दबाव के वापस ले रहा हूं। मुझे किसी भी प्रकार की धमकी नहीं मिली है और ना ही कोई प्रलोभन दिया गया है। इस विषय पर मैंने बहुत गंभीरता से सोच और विचार करने के बाद शिकायत वापसी का निर्णय लिया है। \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938? \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f \u092a\u0940\u0938\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u095c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0940 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u095c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e \u091c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0939\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092b\u0948\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947\u0964 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0964 18 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092a\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0924 \u0925\u0947\u0964 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u092a\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0916\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0964 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0939\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0916\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0935\u0939 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0917\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u093f \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u092e\u0940\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u0905\u0926\u093f \u0915\u094b \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u091f\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0964