आलोक ने SDM ज्योति मौर्य के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार का केस लिया वापस, क्या पति-पत्नी ने कर लिया है समझौता?

ज्योति मौर्य केस में एक नया मोड़ सामने आ रहा है। पति आलोक मौर्य ने एसडीएम ज्योति मौर्य के खिलाफ लगाया भ्रष्टाचार का केस वापस ले लिया है।

ज्योति मौर्य और उनके पति आलोक मौर्य (फोटो : Twitter)

उत्तर प्रदेश की पीसीएस अधिकारी ज्योति मौर्य और उनके पति आलोक मौर्य का आपसी विवाद अपने आखिरी पड़ाव में पहुंचता हुआ नजर आ रहा है। आलोक मौर्य ने अपनी पत्नी और पीसीएस अधिकारी ज्योति मौर्य के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप लगाया था। आलोक की शिकायत के बाद यूपी सरकार ने एक जांच कमिटी का गठन किया था। 28 अगस्त को आलोक मौर्य को सबूत के साथ जांच कमिटी के समक्ष पेश होना था। अब आलोक मौर्य ने अपनी पत्नी के खिलाफ की गई शिकायत को लिखित रूप से वापस ले लिया है। कहा जा रहा है कि यह फैसला आलोक ने बिना किसी डर और दबाव के लिया है। बता दें कि पिछले कई महीनों से सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार आलोक मौर्य अपनी पत्नी के ऊपर भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप लगा रहे थे। जांच कमिटी के अध्यक्ष ने क्या कहा? जांच कमेटी के अध्यक्ष अमृतलाल बिंद ने कहा कि आलोक 28 अगस्त को जांच कमेटी के सामने उपस्थित हुआ। इस दौरान आलोक ने अपनी शिकायत लिखित रूप से वापस ले ली। उन्होंने बताया कि जांच कमेटी ने आलोक मौर्य से पूछा कि क्या वो यह फैसला किसी के दबाव में तो नहीं ले रहे। इस पर आलोक ने अपने ऊपर किसी प्रकार का दबाव होने से खारिज कर दिया। आलोक मौर्य ने क्या कहा? आलोक ने कहा कि मैं अपनी शिकायत बिना किसी डर और दबाव के वापस ले रहा हूं। मुझे किसी भी प्रकार की धमकी नहीं मिली है और ना ही कोई प्रलोभन दिया गया है। इस विषय पर मैंने बहुत गंभीरता से सोच और विचार करने के बाद शिकायत वापसी का निर्णय लिया है। Also Read कौन हैं गीतिका श्रीवास्तव जो पाकिस्तान में भारतीय उच्चायोग में होंगी पहली महिला प्रभारी? क्या ज्योति मौर्य भी लेंगी केस वापस? बता दें कि पीसीएस अधिकारी ज्योति मौर्य ने अपने पति और ससुराल वालों के खिलाफ दहेज प्रताड़ना का केस किया था। साथ ही आलोक मौर्य की भाभी ने भी ससुराल वालों पर दहेज प्रताड़ना का केस किया था। अब इस बात की संभावना जताई जा रही है कि आलोक मौर्य के केस वापस लेने के बाद ज्योति मौर्य भी केस वापस ले सकती हैं। कोर्ट में पेश नहीं हुए थे आलोक और ज्योति ज्योति मौर्य और आलोक मौर्य एक दूसरे से तलाक लेने के लिए इलाहाबाद फैमिली कोर्ट में आवेदन दिए थे। उनके केस पर सुनवाई चल रही थी। 18 अगस्त को हुई सुनवाई में आलोक मौर्य और ज्योति मौर्य दोनों अनुपस्थित थे। अनुपस्थिति के कारण दोनों पक्षों के वकील ने कोर्ट में माफीनामा दाखिल किया। बता दें कि ज्योति मौर्य ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में भी अपने खिलाफ सोशल मीडिया पर चल रहे वीडियो और फोटो हटाने की अर्जी दाखिल की हुई है। ज्योति मौर्य के वकील ने कहा कि वह कोर्ट के समक्ष गुहार लगाएंगे कि ज्योति मौर्य के वीडियो, मीम्स अदि को विभिन्न सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर से हटाने का आदेश दिया जाए।

