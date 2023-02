Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut sent a defamation notice to Union Min Narayan Rane for making defamatory, malicious & false remarks about him at the Konkan Festival organised in Bhandup on Jan 15, 2023: Adv Sarthak P Shetty, lawyer of Sanjay Raut



(file pics) pic.twitter.com/Xk80nVPRz8