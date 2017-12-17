पंजाब नगर निगम चुनाव नतीजे 2017: गुजरात से पहले पंजाब से आई कांग्रेस के लिए खुशखबरी, नगर निगम चुनावों में शानदार प्रदर्शन

लंबे समय से जीत का इंतजार कर रही कांग्रेस के लिए खुशखबरी गुजरात से पहले पंजाब से आई है। यहां पर नगर निगम चुनावों में पार्टी ने शानदार जीत हासिल की है। पंजाब में रविवार (17 दिसंबर) को ही अमृतसर, जालंधर और पटियाला नगर निगमों के लिए मतदान किए गए थे। 17 दिसंबर को ही शुरू हुई मतगणना में नतीजे कांग्रेस के पक्ष में रहे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा, ‘चुनाव के नतीजे बहुत अच्छे रहे हैं। हमलोग काफी खुश हैं। आपको इससे अच्छे नतीजे नहीं मिल सकते। हमने तीनों निगमों में जीत हासिल की है।’ जालंधर नगर निगम में कांग्रेस ने 66 वार्ड जीते हैं, जबकि बीजेपी को 8 और शिरोमणि अकाली दल को 4 वार्ड मिले हैं। जबकि निर्दलीय ने यहां 2 वार्ड पर जीत हासिल की है। अमृतसर नगर निगम में 85 वार्ड में कांग्रेस को 69 वार्ड मिला है। जबकि बीजेपी को 6, SAD को 6 और निर्दलीय ने 4 वार्डों पर जीत हासिल की है।

#PunjabCivicPolls Congress won 66 wards in Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, BJP 8, SAD 4, Independent 2; also bagged 56 out of 60 in Patiala, four results awaited. Congress clinched 69 out of 85 wards, BJP 6, SAD 6, Independent 4 in Amritsar Municipal Corporation Election — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2017

Election results have been very good, we are very pleased. You can’t get a better result than this. Out of three corporations, we have swept polls and won all of them: Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Punjab civic polls pic.twitter.com/HQruacHltw — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2017

In Patiala, out of 60 seats, 56 results are declared, won those 56. Similarly in Jalandhar, out of 80, 77 are declared and 63 we have won. In Amritsar, out of 85, 61 have been declared, 45 we have won: Amarinder Singh, Punjab CM pic.twitter.com/lkyXoyrORJ — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2017

मुख्यमंत्री के गढ़ पटियाला में 60 सीटों में से 56 के रिजल्ट आ गये हैं। इसमें 56 सीटों पर कांग्रेस को जीत मिली है। इधर शिरोमणि अकाली दल ने निगम चुनावों में धांधली का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशासनिक मशीनरी ने EVM कैप्चरिंग की है। SAD अध्यक्ष सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने कहा है कि ये इन चुनावों के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट जाएंगे। आम आदमी पार्टी ने भी कई बूथों पर कैप्चरिंग के आरोप लगाये हैं।

It was organised booth capturing. We told EC that they are not letting our candidates file nominations. 20% candidates weren’t able to file nominations, some nominations were rejected & some candidates were arrested but state EC did nothing:Sukhbir Badal, SAD on #PunjabCivicPolls pic.twitter.com/X3Tr0rsZzY — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2017

Our candidates & polling agents were thrown out of booths, media persons were beaten & booth was captured at every place. For the 1st time, state EC & govt became one & captured EVMs. We are going to High Court against this criminal conspiracy: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal pic.twitter.com/B8monP2UgD — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2017

