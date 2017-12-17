ताज़ा खबर
 
पंजाब नगर निगम चुनाव नतीजे 2017: गुजरात से पहले पंजाब से आई कांग्रेस के लिए खुशखबरी, नगर निगम चुनावों में शानदार प्रदर्शन

Punjab Nagar Nigam Election Chunav Result 2017, Punjab Municipal Civic Polls Election Result 2017 (पंजाब नगर निकाय चुनाव रिजल्ट 2017):
Punjab Nagar Nigam Election Result 2017 : नतीजों के बाद सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि जनता का फैसला कांग्रेस सरकार की नीतियों पर उनकी मुहर है।

लंबे समय से जीत का इंतजार कर रही कांग्रेस के लिए खुशखबरी गुजरात से पहले पंजाब से आई है। यहां पर नगर निगम चुनावों में पार्टी ने शानदार जीत हासिल की है। पंजाब में रविवार (17 दिसंबर) को ही अमृतसर, जालंधर और पटियाला नगर निगमों के लिए मतदान किए गए थे। 17 दिसंबर को ही शुरू हुई मतगणना में नतीजे कांग्रेस के पक्ष में रहे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा, ‘चुनाव के नतीजे बहुत अच्छे रहे हैं। हमलोग काफी खुश हैं। आपको इससे अच्छे नतीजे नहीं मिल सकते। हमने तीनों निगमों में जीत हासिल की है।’ जालंधर नगर निगम में कांग्रेस ने 66 वार्ड जीते हैं, जबकि बीजेपी को 8 और शिरोमणि अकाली दल को 4 वार्ड मिले हैं। जबकि निर्दलीय ने यहां 2 वार्ड पर जीत हासिल की है। अमृतसर नगर निगम में 85 वार्ड में कांग्रेस को 69 वार्ड मिला है। जबकि बीजेपी को 6, SAD को 6 और निर्दलीय ने 4 वार्डों पर जीत हासिल की है।

मुख्यमंत्री के गढ़ पटियाला में 60 सीटों में से 56 के रिजल्ट आ गये हैं। इसमें 56 सीटों पर कांग्रेस को जीत मिली है। इधर शिरोमणि अकाली दल ने निगम चुनावों में धांधली का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशासनिक मशीनरी ने EVM कैप्चरिंग की है। SAD अध्यक्ष सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने कहा है कि ये इन चुनावों के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट जाएंगे। आम आदमी पार्टी ने भी कई बूथों पर कैप्चरिंग के आरोप लगाये हैं।

    Shiromani Akali Dal shuld accept the mandate in Punjab. If you worked for people then voters did sink SAD and due SAD BJP also got let down. In second term of SAD regime the SAD leaders did only corruption like at center Manmohan Singh led UPA regime from 2004 to 2014. Now the people of Punjab will never believe on SAD and can see you if you start to work in the interest of people.
