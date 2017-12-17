पंजाब नगर निगम चुनाव नतीजे 2017: गुजरात से पहले पंजाब से आई कांग्रेस के लिए खुशखबरी, नगर निगम चुनावों में शानदार प्रदर्शन

पंजाब नगर निगम चुनाव नतीजे 2017: गुजरात से पहले पंजाब से आई कांग्रेस के लिए खुशखबरी, नगर निगम चुनावों में शानदार प्रदर्शनPunjab Nagar Nigam Election Chunav Result 2017, Punjab Municipal Civic Polls Election Result 2017 (पंजाब नगर निकाय चुनाव रिजल्ट 2017):
लंबे समय से जीत का इंतजार कर रही कांग्रेस के लिए खुशखबरी गुजरात से पहले पंजाब से आई है। यहां पर नगर निगम चुनावों में पार्टी ने शानदार जीत हासिल की है। पंजाब में रविवार (17 दिसंबर) को ही अमृतसर, जालंधर और पटियाला नगर निगमों के लिए मतदान किए गए थे। 17 दिसंबर को ही शुरू हुई मतगणना में नतीजे कांग्रेस के पक्ष में रहे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा, ‘चुनाव के नतीजे बहुत अच्छे रहे हैं। हमलोग काफी खुश हैं। आपको इससे अच्छे नतीजे नहीं मिल सकते। हमने तीनों निगमों में जीत हासिल की है।’ जालंधर नगर निगम में कांग्रेस ने 66 वार्ड जीते हैं, जबकि बीजेपी को 8 और शिरोमणि अकाली दल को 4 वार्ड मिले हैं। जबकि निर्दलीय ने यहां 2 वार्ड पर जीत हासिल की है। अमृतसर नगर निगम में 85 वार्ड में कांग्रेस को 69 वार्ड मिला है। जबकि बीजेपी को 6, SAD को 6 और निर्दलीय ने 4 वार्डों पर जीत हासिल की है।
#PunjabCivicPolls Congress won 66 wards in Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, BJP 8, SAD 4, Independent 2; also bagged 56 out of 60 in Patiala, four results awaited. Congress clinched 69 out of 85 wards, BJP 6, SAD 6, Independent 4 in Amritsar Municipal Corporation Election
— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2017
Election results have been very good, we are very pleased. You can’t get a better result than this. Out of three corporations, we have swept polls and won all of them: Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Punjab civic polls pic.twitter.com/HQruacHltw
— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2017
In Patiala, out of 60 seats, 56 results are declared, won those 56. Similarly in Jalandhar, out of 80, 77 are declared and 63 we have won. In Amritsar, out of 85, 61 have been declared, 45 we have won: Amarinder Singh, Punjab CM pic.twitter.com/lkyXoyrORJ
— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2017
मुख्यमंत्री के गढ़ पटियाला में 60 सीटों में से 56 के रिजल्ट आ गये हैं। इसमें 56 सीटों पर कांग्रेस को जीत मिली है। इधर शिरोमणि अकाली दल ने निगम चुनावों में धांधली का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशासनिक मशीनरी ने EVM कैप्चरिंग की है। SAD अध्यक्ष सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने कहा है कि ये इन चुनावों के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट जाएंगे। आम आदमी पार्टी ने भी कई बूथों पर कैप्चरिंग के आरोप लगाये हैं।
It was organised booth capturing. We told EC that they are not letting our candidates file nominations. 20% candidates weren’t able to file nominations, some nominations were rejected & some candidates were arrested but state EC did nothing:Sukhbir Badal, SAD on #PunjabCivicPolls pic.twitter.com/X3Tr0rsZzY
— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2017
Our candidates & polling agents were thrown out of booths, media persons were beaten & booth was captured at every place. For the 1st time, state EC & govt became one & captured EVMs. We are going to High Court against this criminal conspiracy: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal pic.twitter.com/B8monP2UgD
— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2017
Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App
- Dec 17, 2017 at 11:05 pmShiromani Akali Dal shuld accept the mandate in Punjab. If you worked for people then voters did sink SAD and due SAD BJP also got let down. In second term of SAD regime the SAD leaders did only corruption like at center Manmohan Singh led UPA regime from 2004 to 2014. Now the people of Punjab will never believe on SAD and can see you if you start to work in the interest of people.Reply