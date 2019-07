View this post on Instagram

It’s never about the end result but the people and the learning that happens in our journey that matters. Because of the Miss Deaf World Journey I met @sandeepmarwah sir and am so grateful to learn so much from such a magnetic personality. His support has been instrumental and his involvement and interest to empower me is humbling. He has created a fascinating team of experts @marwahstudios who created my introduction video for the Miss Deaf World pageant. He has not just provided his resources but has given me lots of support and blessings in my journey. He is so happy holding the trophy 🏆 and this trophy is a result of all the wonderful people who contributed in my life and the pageant. I can never thank enough @wheelinghappiness who endeavoured hard in every way to connect me with the right people and prime me for this world platform. Styling: @ganeshvyas #ganeshvyas #sandeepmarwah #marwahstudios #video #contribution #support #blessings #grateful #missdeafworld2019