मुस्लिम होकर श्रीनाथ डोसा भंडार क्यों नाम रखा? मथुरा में लोगों ने की तोड़फोड़, पुलिस बोली- चल रही छानबीन

A Muslim Dosa vendor was attacked by a mob of right wing viglantes in Vikas Bazar, Mathura. The shop was vandalized by the mob and the man was threatened with FIR for waging "Economic Jihad." The mob was chanting, "Krishna Bhakton ab yudh karo, Mathura ko bhi Shudh karo." pic.twitter.com/F7IYpqDI3O