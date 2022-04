#WATCH MP|Digvijay Singh is misleading people by posting things without checking facts, it doesn't behove CM who ruled state for10yrs. Like Jinnah's 'aulaad'(child) he's creating fissures in Hindus&Muslims…:BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma on Digvijay Singh's tweet on Khargone violence pic.twitter.com/Xwu89AZvDb