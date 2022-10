Jharkhand: Clash broke out b/w supporters of MLA Saryu Rai & ex-CM & BJP leader Raghubar Das over organising #ChhathPuja at Surya Mandir in Sidhgora. Rai supporters had reportedly set up a camp for devotees close to venue of Das supporters' event following which clash broke out. pic.twitter.com/Wmhqb2yjpG