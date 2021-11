बिहारः छात्रों के कार रोकने पर बिफरीं नीतीश की डिप्टी सीएम, कैमरे पर ही कहने लग गईं अपशब्द

⁦@NitishKumar⁩ never hides that how much he misses ⁦@SushilModi⁩ as his deputy for 12 yrs and now you see his replacement who within an year as DCM uses such unparliamentary words for protestors ⁦@Suparna_Singh⁩ ⁦@ndtv⁩ pic.twitter.com/xi3TDZCBTV