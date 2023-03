#WATCH | Bihar: RJD & BJP MLAs enter into a scuffle at the state assembly after am RJD MLA offered the BJP MLAs sweets following the bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharati in land-for-job case.



BJP MLAs were protesting against Govt while RJD MLAs were distributing sweets. pic.twitter.com/JqOp7pz1rk