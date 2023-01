इसके पीछे तालिबान का तर्क था कि किसी भी तरह के बुत या पुतले इस्लाम में हराम हैं। They based the order on a strict interpretation of Islamic law that forbids statues and images of the human form since they could be worshiped as idols, though it also meshes with the Taliban’s campaign to force women out of the public eye. (AP Photo)