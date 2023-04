12/04/2023: 06:30 IST; Light intensity rain/drizzle and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi(Mundka, Kanjhawala), Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Sidhmukh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/xtEe7h8afy