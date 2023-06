#WATCH | "Police have told us nothing so far. We did not have a word with Police till now. Yesterday at 12pm, I received a call from the students who took my son to the hospital…Police kept these students here (Police station) throughout the night…": Sanjay, Father of student… https://t.co/XiEPXXCeA4 pic.twitter.com/qFwkoLCzLG