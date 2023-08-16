\u090f\u0938\u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093f \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0964 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u092a\u093f\u091b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u092c \u0921\u093f\u0935\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0932 \u092e\u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f (\u090f\u0938\u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e) \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0925\u093f\u0924 \u0924\u094c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0935\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0906\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u092f\u0939 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0924\u092c \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091c\u092c \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0906\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0939 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u092f\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0938\u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u201c\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u092c\u0947\u0935\u092b\u093e \u0939\u0948\u201d \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0964 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a\u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0924\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e? ज्योति मौर्य ने कोर्ट के सामने अपील की है कि मीडिया को उनसे जुड़ी कोई बात चलाने से रोका जाए, इससे उनके निजी जीवन पर प्रभाव पड़ रहा है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से ज्योति मौर्य को लेकर अलग-अलग तरह की खबरें चलाई गई हैं। ज्योति मौर्य को लेकर अलग-अलग तरह की बातें लिखी गई हैं। इसलिए उन्हें कोर्ट जाना पड़ा है। ज्योति मौर्य के पति आलोक मौर्य दावा किया था कि उनकी शादी ज्योति से साल 2010 में हुई थी. 2010 से 2016 तक आलोक ने ज्योति की पढ़ाई का खर्च उठाया. उन्होंने दावा किया है कि उन्होंने कर्ज भी लिया ताकि ज्योति अपनी पढ़ाई जारी रख सके। 2016 में, ज्योति ने उत्तर प्रदेश प्रांतीय सिविल सेवा (यूपीपीसीएस) परीक्षा में 16वीं रैंक हासिल की और एक सिविल सेवक बन गईं। इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर इस मामले को काफी उछाला गया।