एसडीएम ज्योति मौर्य का मामला एक बार फिर चर्चा में आया है। इस बार वह  दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट पहुंची हैं और कोर्ट से अपने खिलाफ मीडिया में मौजूद सभी सामग्री हटाने की मांग की है। ज्योति मौर्य ने कोर्ट से अपील की है कि कोर्ट मीडिया को निर्देशित करे कि भविष्य में उनके खिलाफ खबरें ना चलाई जाएं। 

ज्योति मौर्य पिछले कुछ दिनों से सोशल मीडिया पर गुस्से का शिकार हो रही हैं। ज्योति मौर्य एक सब डिविजनल मजिस्ट्रेट (एसडीएम) हैं, जिन्होंने कथित तौर पर उत्तर प्रदेश में सिविल सेवक बनने के बाद अपने पति आलोक को छोड़ दिया था। 

यह मामला तब सामने आया जब ज्योति मौर्य के पति आलोक मौर्य का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आया जिसमें वह रोते हुए और आरोप लगाते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं कि उनकी पत्नी, यानी ज्योति ने एसडीएम बनने के बाद उन्हें छोड़ दिया है, जिससे सोशल मीडिया पर “ज्योति मौर्य बेवफा है” ट्रेंड होने लगा। आलोक मौर्य उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रतापगढ़ में पंचायती राज विभाग में चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी हैं।

ज्योति मौर्य ने कोर्ट जाकर क्या कहा? 

ज्योति मौर्य ने कोर्ट के सामने अपील की है कि मीडिया को उनसे जुड़ी कोई बात चलाने से रोका जाए, इससे उनके निजी जीवन पर प्रभाव पड़ रहा है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से ज्योति मौर्य को लेकर अलग-अलग तरह की खबरें चलाई गई हैं। ज्योति मौर्य को लेकर अलग-अलग तरह की बातें लिखी गई हैं। इसलिए उन्हें कोर्ट जाना पड़ा है। 

ज्योति मौर्य के पति आलोक मौर्य दावा किया था कि  उनकी शादी ज्योति से साल 2010 में हुई थी. 2010 से 2016 तक आलोक ने ज्योति की पढ़ाई का खर्च उठाया. उन्होंने दावा किया है कि उन्होंने कर्ज भी लिया ताकि ज्योति अपनी पढ़ाई जारी रख सके। 2016 में, ज्योति ने उत्तर प्रदेश प्रांतीय सिविल सेवा (यूपीपीसीएस) परीक्षा में 16वीं रैंक हासिल की और एक सिविल सेवक बन गईं। इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर इस मामले को काफी उछाला गया।