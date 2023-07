#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Dashmat Rawat and washes his feet at CM House in Bhopal. In a viral video from Sidhi, accused Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on Rawat.



CM tells him, "…I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you.… pic.twitter.com/5il2c3QATP