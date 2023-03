Ayodhya Ram Mandir: राममंदिर को लेकर आई बड़ी खबर, इस दिन मूर्ति स्थापना के साथ शुरू होंगे दर्शन, 70 फीसदी काम हुआ पूरा

At present, the work of Ram temple is 70% complete. By third week of January 2024, the idol of Lord Ram will be established and arrangements will be made for devotees to visit & offer prayers from that day itself: Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, Treasurer, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi… https://t.co/o6eHZIt3Ch pic.twitter.com/5gKta7nUaJ