अयं निजः परोवेति गणना लघु चेतसाम…।

उदार चरितानाम तु वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम,

वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम

प्रेम ही जिसका आँँगन हो.. मानवता जिसकी देहरी…

बंधु भाव से ओत-प्रोत… सत्य हो जिसका प्रहरी…

युगों-युगों से, अटल है भारत… बन के एकत्व का संगम…

सारे विश्व को हमने माना… वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम, वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम….

देवियों और सज्जनों… नमस्कार… नमस्कार…

Has a unique feature…

We join our hands,

It’s a symbol of Oneness… and the recognition that the divinity in me bows to the divinity in you… On this very day, at the same place last year we pledged that we would never give shelter to terror… determined, that this parasite called terrorism shall never breed in our homes…

Today, we want our dream to be realized, to reawaken to the power of love and of Oneness.

शायद आपको ये बात अजीब लगे, लेकिन मैं अपने संबोधन की शुरुआत, Penguins से करना चाहता हूँ… जी हाँ Penguins से

Antarctica में, जहाँ सैकड़ों Penguins अपने अंडे देने के लिए इकट्ठे होते हैं, उस वक़्त वहाँ का तापमान शून्य से इतना नीचे चला जाता है, कि जीवन का बच पाना लगभग असंभव हो सा जाता है… सैकड़ों अंडों, यानि Penguins की लगभग एक पूरी पीढ़ी के समाप्त होने का ख़तरा पैदा जाता है… ऐसे में, सारे Penguins, अपने-अपने अंडों को बचाने के लिए, एक साथ, एक-दूसरे से सट कर खड़े हो जाते हैं, ताकि उनके शरीर की गर्मी, उनके होने वाले बच्चों की रक्षा कर सके और इतनी भीषण ठंड में, वो स्वयं भी बचे रह सकें…

जब अपनी भावी पीढ़ी को बचाने के लिए, सारे Penguins एकजुट हो सकते हैं, फिर हम तो इंसान हैं…!! हम अपनी भावी पीढ़ी को एक भयमुक्त समाज देने के लिए एकजुट क्यों नहीं हो सकते….?

आज विध्वंस और विघ्न के संरक्षक हमारे दरवाज़े पर दस्तक दे चुके हैं… लेकिन विध्वंस का मुक़ाबला, उससे भी बड़ा विध्वंस करके नहीं किया जा सकता है…

प्रलय का सामना, महाप्रलय से नहीं किया जा सकता है… इनका सामना किया जा सकता है, एकजुटता से, व्दमदमे से,… जो आज की सबसे बड़ी ज़रूरत है…

विनाशकारियों का डर, हमारे हथियार नहीं हैं… उनका डर हमारी ताक़त भी नहीं है… उनका डर है, हमारा ‘एक’ हो जाना…

उनको हमारे एक हो जाने में, अपना विनाश नज़र आता है… क्योंकि हम जब.जब ‘एक’ हुए हैं, तब.तब निर्माण, प्रलय पर भारी पड़ा है…।

वो चाहते हैं, कि हम टूटे रहें, बिखरे रहें, बटे रहें…

कौम के नाम पर.. भाषा के नाम.. राज्य के नाम.. संस्कृति के नाम पर…. लेकिन ये याद रहे, कि जब तक हम ‘बँटे’ रहेंगे, वो ‘डटे’ रहेंगे…।

एक फूस का तिनका जब अकेला होता है, तो हवा का झोंका उसे मीलों दूर उड़ा कर ले जाता है, लेकिन उसी फूस के तिनकों को जोड़कर, जब उसकी रस्सी बनाई जाती है, तो वो मज़बूत रस्सी एक विशाल प्रबल हाथी को भी बाँध देती है…

ये होती है, एकता की ताक़त…

There is a sort of singularity, a kind of uniquesness, about different things which cannot be called Oneness…

For example

If yogic meditation feels like waiting for something, then it is not meditation at all…

Waiting in anticipation has at least two features – one which is waiting, and the other which is waited for…

Yogic meditation is not divided…

Such too is Oneness…

If Oneness is seen as a cluster of differences which are united for a reason, then it will not perform…

That is like a fist of different fingers… that’s solidarity, not Oneness…

Oneness is the hand to which the fingers belong… It’s the kind of singularity from which other singles spring out…

The fist is a union of diversities, the hand is the Oneness…

Common joys, common suffering, common pride, and common life…

The common part presumes the diversity…

Only that can be called common if it originally belongs to a diversity…

Oneness is more than common… Oneness is One Joy, One Pain, One Pride, One Life…

Oneness is not a concept. It is a living reality… It is the essence of our existence.

There is a word, which has its origins in the Bantu languages of Africa – “Ubuntu”… When translated it means, “I am because you are”. It is an acknowledgement of the fact that we owe our self-hood to others… that we are bound together in ways we can’t possibly fathom; that there is an inherent unity to mankind… and we succeed, by sharing with others.

This is Oneness.

We are all part of a sacred web of life connected through cause and effect.

English poet John Donne illuminates this point with surgical precision when he says:

“No man is an island entire of itself..”

Every cry of incapacitating hunger and unending poverty is our shame… every shriek in hatred and discrimination is our defeat… because we are all fundamentally unified at some level.

We share one another’s destiny…

We are human together or nothing at all.

This profound truth, however, continues to elude us. The feeling of Oneness is withheld from our experience because of our prejudices.

All our existing problems are a by-product of our prejudice. Prejudices of all kinds – religious, caste, gender, economic –

They have been the main cause of division, hatred and bloodshed.

Look past these divisions, and recognize… that the soul in each body is of the same basic nature – it is human – and therefore, it is connected to other souls by this common attribute.

Mahatma Gandhi explained this beautifully…

“I believe in the absolute Oneness of God and, therefore, also of humanity. What though we have many bodies? We have but one soul.”

Our Upanishads tell us the fundamental maxim, of Tat Tvam Asi – or how each individual is tied in with the larger truth.

All religions need to get together to define what they have in common and work together for the benefit of humanity.

Like every drop of water has the qualities of the water… Every human has the attributes of the sea of humanity…

This is one of the origins of Oneness… And perhaps the best in its class…

A piece of ferrous metal can be melted and shaped in a foundry… Then it undergoes heat treatment to acquire whatever strength it needs to perform its functions…

But no matter what shape, strength or task it does, if you bring it in the presence of a magnet, it drops its task and shifts towards the magnet…

The magnet works on the basic nature of the metal, not the shape…

Such also is the Oneness of humanity…

*

Oneness एकात्मता… एकता… एकजुटता…

ये विषय कोई नई बात नहीं है, उसके उदाहरण, सदियों पहले से, हमारे वेदों में, शास्त्रों में, कहानियों में भरे पड़े हैं…

साहिर साहब के लिखे हुए गीत की कुछ पंक्तियाँ हैं…

एक से एक मिले तो क़तरा, बन जाता है, दरिया…

एक से एक मिले तो, ज़र्रा बन जाता है, सेहरा…

एक से एक मिले तो राई, बन सकती है परबत…

एक से एक मिले तो इंसां, बस में कर ले क़िस्मत…

एकजुटता कोई सामाजिक ‘‘विकल्प’’ नहीं है बल्कि ये तो एक ‘‘संकल्प’’ है- एक राष्ट्र निर्माण का संकल्प…

एकात्मता एक राष्ट्र के होने का सबूत है…

यदि कोई राष्ट्र एकजुट नहीं तो, कहने के लिए, क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ…वो राष्ट्र ही नहीं है…

साथ आने का मतलब सिर्फ़ ‘संग’ होना ही नहीं है… हमें संग नहीं, ‘संगठित’ होना है…

हमें भीड़ नहीं, समूह बनना है…

एक ऐसा जत्था, जिसके चारों तरफ़ ‘एकता’ की चारदीवारी हो…

हमें अपनी भावी पीढ़ी के लिए, एकता के उसी मज़बूत किले का निर्माण करना है, जहां, विनाश और नफ़रत के विषबाण पहुँच न सकें…।

हमारे बीच का यही अविश्वास, विनाशकारी शक्तियों का संबल है…

आज यदि हम दूसरे की चीख़ को इसलिए अनसुना कर देते हैं, कि वो हमारे अपनों की चीख़ नहीं है, तो वो दिन दूर नहीं, कि किसी दिन कोई चीख़ हमारे अपनों की भी हो…

अपनों की ‘चीख’ से बचना है, तो ‘सीख’ लेनी होगी, Penguins से .. फूस के तिनकों से.. या फिर साहिर के गीतों से…

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Terrorism is not just about holding the power to kill us… it is designed to destroy the integrity of our Oneness.

It is a desire to make children become slaves of their worldview of victimhood.

It is a kind of collective selfishness which divides humanity into parts and portions for eventual consumption… which means the Oneness has no time to work on its main purpose – which is Development and Growth.

There is reason in what, His Holiness the Dalai Lama said –

“every major religion of the world has similar ideals of love, the same goal of benefiting humanity through spiritual practice, and the same effect of making their followers into better human beings.”

मदिरालय जाने को घर से चलता है पीने वाला,

किस पथ से जाऊँ असमंजस में है वो भोला भाला,

अलग-अलग पथ बतलाते सब,

पर मैं ये बतलाता हूँ,

राह पकड़ तू एक चला चल, पा जाएगा मधुशाला

We have drawn lines, continents and nations on this planet… but our planet is one… We have drafted scores of faiths and beliefs…

but HUMANKIND is one… Humanity is one…

Our Oneness, our unity, our singularity is not limited to fighting terror and anti-social ideologies…

Our singularity is too vast to be shaped by limited horizons…

Our solidarity is too strong to be broken by cowards and parasites…

We must define ourselves not by what we are against, but by what we are for, and what can we be for, if we aren’t for each other !!

Author Damian Mark Smyth says,

“we’re one, we’ve always been one, we’ll always be one, until we think we are not.”

देवियों और सज्जनों,

नमस्कार

