राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कारों का ऐलान शुक्रवार (नौ अगस्त, 2019) को हो गया है। उत्तराखंड को मोस्ट फिल्म फ्रेंडली स्टेट, अनंत विजय को हिंदी में बेस्ट फिल्म (क्रिटीक), खरवस को बेस्ट फीचर फिल्म, टर्टल को सर्वश्रेष्ठ राजस्थानी फिल्म और स्विमिंग थ्रू द डार्कनेस को बेस्ट स्पोर्ट्स फिल्म का अवॉर्ड का ऐलान किया गया है।

वहीं, श्रीराम राघवन द्वारा निर्देशित ‘अंधाधुन’ को बेस्ट हिंदी फिल्म के अवॉर्ड की घोषणा की गई है।आयुष्मान खुराना को ‘अंधाधुन’ और विक्की कौशल को ‘उरी’ के लिए बेस्ट एक्टर का अवॉर्ड मिलेगा। देखें बाकी श्रेणियों में विनर्स की लिस्ट, नीचेः

Best films in the Feature Film category

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women Best Garo Film: Anna Best Marathi Film: Bhonga Best Tamil Film: Baram Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun Best Urdu Film: Hamid Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria Best Telugu Film: Mahanati Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami Best Konkani Film: Amori Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta Best Gujarati Film: Reva

——————————-

Best Films in the Non-Feature Films category

Special Mention Award – Mahaan Hutatma (director Sagar Puranik) Laddoo: (directors Sameer Sadhwani and Kishore Sadhwani) Best Narration – Madhubani: The Station Of Colour Best Music – Jyoti (Kedar Divekar) Best Editing – Sunrise (Hemanti Sarkar) Best Audiography – Children Of Soil (Biswadeep Chatterjee) Best Location and Sound – The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi) Best Cinematography – The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi and Vijay Bedi) Best Director – Gautam Vaze (Aai Shapat) Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai Best Short Film: Kasab Social Justice: Why Me, Ekant Best Investigation Film: Amoli Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji Best Environmental Film: The World’s Most Famous Tiger Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu The Edison of India Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar Best Debut Film of a Director: Feluda Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs

—————————————-

Best Action: KGF

Best Choreography: Padamaavat

Best Special Effects: Awe, KGF

Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami

Best Music Direction: Padmaavat

Best Background Music: Uri

Best Makeup Artiste: Ranjith for Awe

Best Costume Designer: Mahanathi

Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam

Best Editing: Nathicharami

Best Location Sound: Tendlya

Best Sound Design: Uri

Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam

Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Dialogue: Tarikh

Best Cinematography: Ulu

Best Female Playback Singh: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat

Best Child Artistes: PV Rohith, Samit Singh, Tala Archalreshu, Srinivas Pokale

देखें, पुरस्कारों का LIVE ऐलानः

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ लिंक्डइन पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App

