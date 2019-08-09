66th National Film Awards 2019 का ऐलानः अंधाधुन बेस्ट हिंदी फिल्म, उत्तराखंड ‘मोस्ट फिल्म फ्रेंडली स्टेट’; देखें पूरी लिस्ट
वहीं, अंधाधुन को बेस्ट हिंदी फिल्म के अवॉर्ड की घोषणा की गई है।
राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कारों का ऐलान शुक्रवार (नौ अगस्त, 2019) को हो गया है। उत्तराखंड को मोस्ट फिल्म फ्रेंडली स्टेट, अनंत विजय को हिंदी में बेस्ट फिल्म (क्रिटीक), खरवस को बेस्ट फीचर फिल्म, टर्टल को सर्वश्रेष्ठ राजस्थानी फिल्म और स्विमिंग थ्रू द डार्कनेस को बेस्ट स्पोर्ट्स फिल्म का अवॉर्ड का ऐलान किया गया है।
वहीं, श्रीराम राघवन द्वारा निर्देशित ‘अंधाधुन’ को बेस्ट हिंदी फिल्म के अवॉर्ड की घोषणा की गई है।आयुष्मान खुराना को ‘अंधाधुन’ और विक्की कौशल को ‘उरी’ के लिए बेस्ट एक्टर का अवॉर्ड मिलेगा। देखें बाकी श्रेणियों में विनर्स की लिस्ट, नीचेः
Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle
Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women
Best Garo Film: Anna
Best Marathi Film: Bhonga
Best Tamil Film: Baram
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria
Best Telugu Film: Mahanati
Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami
Best Konkani Film: Amori
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing
Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta
Best Gujarati Film: Reva
——————————-
Special Mention Award – Mahaan Hutatma (director Sagar Puranik)
Laddoo: (directors Sameer Sadhwani and Kishore Sadhwani)
Best Narration – Madhubani: The Station Of Colour
Best Music – Jyoti (Kedar Divekar)
Best Editing – Sunrise (Hemanti Sarkar)
Best Audiography – Children Of Soil (Biswadeep Chatterjee)
Best Location and Sound – The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi)
Best Cinematography – The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi and Vijay Bedi)
Best Director – Gautam Vaze (Aai Shapat)
Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai
Best Short Film: Kasab
Social Justice: Why Me, Ekant
Best Investigation Film: Amoli
Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness
Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala
Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji
Best Environmental Film: The World’s Most Famous Tiger
Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum
Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu The Edison of India
Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar
Best Debut Film of a Director: Feluda
Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs
—————————————-
Best Action: KGF
Best Choreography: Padamaavat
Best Special Effects: Awe, KGF
Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami
Best Music Direction: Padmaavat
Best Background Music: Uri
Best Makeup Artiste: Ranjith for Awe
Best Costume Designer: Mahanathi
Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam
Best Editing: Nathicharami
Best Location Sound: Tendlya
Best Sound Design: Uri
Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam
Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun
Best Dialogue: Tarikh
Best Cinematography: Ulu
Best Female Playback Singh: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami
Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat
Best Child Artistes: PV Rohith, Samit Singh, Tala Archalreshu, Srinivas Pokale
देखें, पुरस्कारों का LIVE ऐलानः
Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ लिंक्डइन पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App