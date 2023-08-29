\u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u092f-\u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0930\u094b\u0921\u092e\u0948\u092a \u0939\u0948? \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0938\u0949\u0932\u093f\u0938\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u091c\u0928\u0930\u0932 \u0924\u0941\u0937\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092f\u0939 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u092f\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e\u0964 \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0902\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947\u0926 370 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0928\u0930\u094d\u0917\u0920\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e \u0939\u0948? अनुच्छेद 370 मामले पर याचिकाओं की सुनवाई कर रही पांच-न्यायाधीशों की संविधान पीठ की अध्यक्षता कर रहे भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश डी वाई चंद्रचूड़ ने केंद्र और जम्मू-कश्मीर प्रशासन से पूछा,"हम समझते हैं कि ये राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के मामले हैं. अगर सबसे बड़ी चिंता है तो राष्ट्र का संरक्षण ही। लेकिन क्या आप हाई लेवल से ये जान सकते हैं जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्य के दर्जे को बहाल करने कि समय-सीमा क्या है, इसका क्या कोई रोडमैप है?'' यह सवाल तब सामने आया जब तुषार मेहता ने राज्यों के पुनर्गठन पर बात की और पीठ को अनुच्छेद 370 में बदलाव के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर के संबंध में लिए गए फैसलों के बारे में बताया। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि हम हमेशा के लिए जम्मू-कश्मीर को एक केंद्र शासित प्रदेश नहीं रख सकते इसलिए सरकार को इसका रोडमेप बताना चाहिए। \u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093f \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u092f\u0940 \u0924\u094c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e, \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0902\u0915\u093f \u0932\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e\u0964 \u0938\u0949\u0932\u093f\u0938\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u091c\u0928\u0930\u0932 \u0924\u0941\u0937\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0915 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e\u0964 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, "\u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u092f\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0915 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0964 \u0932\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0916 \u090f\u0915 \u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e\u0964" \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0902\u0915\u093f \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0939 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0937\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u0935\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0915\u092c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u092c \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947\u0964 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0938 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0928\u094c\u0924\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u091c \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0939\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0948, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0930\u0942\u092a \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 (J&K) \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e\u0964 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u094b \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964