सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को सरकार से जम्मू-कश्मीर का राज्य का दर्जा बहाल करने की समय-सीमा को लेकर सवाल किया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूछा है कि क्या जम्मू-कश्मीर को राज्य का दर्जा बहाल करने के लिए कोई समय सीमा और कोई रोडमैप है? इस सवाल का जवाब देते हुए सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता ने कहा कि यह अस्थायी है और राज्य का दर्जा जल्द बहाल किया जाएगा। जम्मू कश्मीर को संविधान के अनुच्छेद 370 में किए गए बदलावों के बाद दो केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में पुनर्गठित किया गया था।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने क्या पूछा है? 

अनुच्छेद 370 मामले पर याचिकाओं की सुनवाई कर रही पांच-न्यायाधीशों की संविधान पीठ की अध्यक्षता कर रहे भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश डी वाई चंद्रचूड़ ने केंद्र और जम्मू-कश्मीर प्रशासन से पूछा,”हम समझते हैं कि ये राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के मामले हैं… अगर सबसे बड़ी चिंता है तो राष्ट्र का संरक्षण ही। लेकिन क्या आप हाई लेवल से ये जान सकते हैं जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्य के दर्जे को बहाल करने कि समय-सीमा क्या है, इसका क्या कोई रोडमैप है?” 

यह सवाल तब सामने आया जब तुषार मेहता ने राज्यों के पुनर्गठन पर बात की और पीठ को अनुच्छेद 370 में बदलाव के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर के संबंध में लिए गए फैसलों के बारे में बताया।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि हम हमेशा के लिए जम्मू-कश्मीर को एक केंद्र शासित प्रदेश नहीं रख सकते इसलिए सरकार को इसका रोडमेप बताना चाहिए। 

सरकार ने क्या बोला? 

सुप्रीम कोर्ट को जवाब देते हुए  केंद्र सरकार ने मंगलवार को कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर केवल अस्थायी तौर पर केंद्र शासित प्रदेश है और इसका राज्य का दर्जा बहाल किया जाएगा, हालांकि लद्दाख केंद्र शासित प्रदेश बना रहेगा। सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता ने कोर्ट को बताया कि जल्द ही सकारात्मक बयान दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा, “मैंने निर्देश ले लिया है और निर्देश यह है कि यूटी एक स्थायी विशेषता नहीं है और मैं परसों एक सकारात्मक बयान दूंगा। लद्दाख एक यूटी बना रहेगा।”

हालांकि सीजेआई ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार के लिए यह स्पष्ट करना महत्वपूर्ण है कि राज्य का दर्जा कब बहाल किया जाएगा और जम्मू-कश्मीर में चुनाव कब कराए जाएंगे। अगस्त 2019 में केंद्र सरकार के उस कदम को चुनौती देने वाली याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई का आज बारहवां दिन है, जिसके परिणामस्वरूप जम्मू-कश्मीर (J&K) का विशेष दर्जा रद्द कर दिया गया। पूर्ववर्ती राज्य को दो केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में विभाजित किया गया था।