Claim: @IndianOilcl has issued a warning & asked not to fill petrol in your vehicle to the maximum limit #PIBFactCheck



▶️ This claim is #Fake



▶️ It is perfectly safe to fill fuel in vehicles up to the limit(max) as specified by the manufacturer



