आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर तैयारियां तेज हो गई हैं। विपक्षी गठबंधन इंडिया द्वारा तो लगातार बैठकें की जा रही हैं। पटना, बेंगलुरु के बाद अब मुंबई में तीसरी मीटिंग होने जा रही है। उस मीटिंग में इंडिया गठबंधन का लोगो भी लॉन्च किया जा सकता है। इसका कोई औपचारिक ऐलान नहीं किया गया है, लेकिन माना जा रहा है कि बैठक से पहले ही सभी दल पहले लोगो को लॉन्च कर सकते हैं।

लोगो के जरिए नए समीकरण

अब जैसी देश की राजनीति है, यहां पर हर कदम के अपने मायने होते हैं, कुछ ना कुछ समीकरण साधने के प्रयास रहते हैं। ऐसे में इंडिया गठबंधन क्या लोगो रखता है, उसके अलग ही मायने निकाले जाएंगे। क्या संदेश दिया जा रहा है, ये भी साफ हो जाएगा। जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि इस समय इंडिया गठबंधन में कुल 26 दल शामिल हैं। यहां भी मुंबई बैठक के दौरान कुछ और अन्य दल शामिल हो सकते हैं, यानी कि कुनबा और ज्यादा बड़ा होने जा रहा है।

मुंबई बैठक की मेजबानी उद्धव ठाकरे और कांग्रेस कर रही है। 31 अगस्त को जब सभी दल मुंबई लैंड करेंगे, तब ग्रैंड हयात होटल में उद्धव ठाकरे द्वारा रात्रिभोज का आयोजन किया जाएगा। उसके बाद वहां पर एक संवाददाता सम्मेलन करवाने की भी तैयारी है।

किन मुद्दों पर होगी चर्चा

वैसे अगले दिन 1 सितंबर को दोपहर में कांग्रेस यूनिट द्वारा भी विपक्षी नेताओं के लिए लंच का आयोजन किया जाएगा। यानी कि आतित्थ की पूरी तैयारी कर ली गई है। वैसे इंडिया गठबंधन की जो इस बार वाली बैठक होने जा रही है, पहली दो की तुलना में ज्यादा अहम है। इसका कारण ये है कि इस बैठक में कई मुद्दों पर गहन चर्चा होने जा रही है। इस लिस्ट में मिनिमम कॉमन प्रोग्राम, उम्मीदवारों पर मंथन और प्रचार की रणनीति पर फोकस रहने वाला है।

अब बैठकें तो लगातार की जा रही हैं, लेकिन एकजुटता से पहले ही दरारों ने जमीन पर स्थिति को कुछ मुश्किल कर दिया है। इस समय दिल्ली में कांग्रेस और आम आदमी पार्टी की जंग शुरू हो चुकी है, इसके ऊपर अरविंद केजरीवाल जिस तरह से मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में चुनाव प्रचार कर रहे हैं, उसने भी गतिरोध को बढ़ाने का काम कर दिया है।