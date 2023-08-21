\u0906\u0917\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0935\u093f\u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u092a\u091f\u0928\u093e, \u092c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0909\u0938 \u092e\u0940\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0914\u092a\u091a\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u090f \u0928\u090f \u0938\u092e\u0940\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0939\u0948, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0938\u092e\u0940\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b \u0930\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947\u0964 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u092f\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e\u0964 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0932 26 \u0926\u0932 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0932 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u092f\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u0915\u0941\u0928\u092c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 Also ReadCWC \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0928\u093e\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 2024 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0942\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u092e\u091d\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u091c\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0927\u0935 \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 31 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u092c \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0932 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0924\u092c \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0939\u092f\u093e\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0927\u0935 \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092d\u094b\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e\u0964 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0932\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0915\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0935\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 1 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u094b\u092a\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u091f \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e\u0964 \u092f\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0924\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0935\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0941\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0939\u0928 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u093f\u092e\u092e \u0915\u0949\u092e\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e, \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u0925\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0923\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u094b\u0915\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=s-kTvwZTwiI&list=PLhNns6BRDlXHp9DAAIFHVenvXkAFIPgBP&index=1 \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u090f\u0915\u091c\u0941\u091f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u092e \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0930\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0927\u094d\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u091b\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940\u0938\u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0909\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0917\u0924\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964