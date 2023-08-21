साथ आए, बैठकें कीं और अब पहचान की बारी, ‘INDIA’ को मिलेगा उसका LOGO

जैसी देश की राजनीति है, यहां पर हर कदम के अपने मायने होते हैं, कुछ ना कुछ समीकरण साधने के प्रयास रहते हैं। ऐसे में इंडिया गठबंधन क्या लोगो रखता है, उसके अलग ही मायने निकाले जाएंगे।

विपक्षी दलों की बैठक (Photo\Twitter\Congress)

