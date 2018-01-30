देश में महिलाओं की सुरक्षा को लेकर हमेशा सवाल उठते रहे हैं। पर्यटन के लिए आने वाली विदेशी महिलाओं को भी छेड़खानी और यौन हमले का शिकार होना पड़ता है। ऐसी ही एक घटना गोवा से सामने आई है। जहां अमेरिकी महिला मेलोडी गैंबिनो पर यौन हमला किसी और ने नहीं बल्कि बाइक ड्राइवर ने किया, जिसे महिला ने सफर के लिए बुक किया था। महिला ने फेसबुक पर आपबीती साझा की तो सैकड़ों लोगों ने पोस्ट शेयर करनी शुरू कर दी। सोशल मीडिया पर मामला गरमाते ही गोवा पुलिस हरकत में आई और आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया। बाद में पीड़ित महिला ने भी फेसबुक पर पोस्ट अपडेट कर इसकी सूचना दी।

अमेरिका की मेलोडी नामक महिला गणतंत्र दिवस पर गोवा में थी। जहां उन्होंने आने-जाने की सुविधा के लिए एक बाइक चालक को बुक किया। रास्ते में तो उसने दोस्ताना हरकत की। मगर डिनर के बाद लौटते समय उसने महिला से किस करने को कहा। महिला ने मना किया तो उसने गलत हरकतें करनी शुरू कर दी। महिला ने बाइक ड्राइवर को प्रोफेशनल की तरह व्यवहार करने को कहा तो भी वह नहीं माना। उसने महिला का हाथ पकड़ने के साथ यौन उत्पीड़न शुरू कर दिया। फेसबुक पोस्ट के मुताबिक महिला बाइक से उतरकर किसी तरह भाग निकली। महिला ने कहा कि भाग्य ठीक था कि वह एक व्यस्त सड़क पर पहुंचने में सफल रही। महिला ने बाइक ड्राइवर की फोटो पोस्ट करते हुए लोगों से अपील की है कि इसे अधिक से अधिक शेयर करें, ताकि फिर किसी महिला के साथ ऐसी हककत न होने पाए।

पढ़िए महिला ने क्या लिखा है

I was in Goa for about 48 hours over the Indian Republic Day weekend and I got sexually assaulted by my bike driver.

I am hoping that if you see this man’s photo – you will never trust your safety with him. He calls himself Ezy M and he is dangerous.

I was at the Arpora night market in Goa and it is here that I hired this man to drive me to Baga where I was having dinner. While on our way, he was friendly and I saw nothing wrong with having a safe, platonic conversation.

Upon arrival, he asked where I was staying and offered a good rate to take me back to the town my hotel is in and waited 2 hours for me. He picked me up post-dinner, and when we were making our way back to my hotel in Morjim that he started misbehaving.

He asked me if I would give him a kiss and obviously, I said no. I tried to keep it light and suggested he ‘keep it professional’.

I noticed that he kept taking turns into lanes that weren’t on our route and he kept saying that they were shortcuts, but it had already been 40 minutes on his bike.

As we drove along, he forced my hands and took them under his shirt and despite constantly telling him to “keep it professional”, he took my hands further down over his pants.

And then he said he needed to pull over. He stopped his bike and before I could realize what was happening, his penis was in my hands.

I got off the bike, threw a 500 rupee note at him and ran down the street. Thankfully, I got to a busy main road and he lost me.

But I’m shaken. If this guy does not get pulled up for what he did, he WILL get bolder and do something even worse the next time.

This is how it begins.

I will go back to Goa again someday and try and not let this incident mar the memory of such a beautiful place. But let’s try and make it safer than it is.

Share this with as many people as you can because he may endanger another woman’s safety if you don’t.

गोवा में छेड़खानी की शिकार अमेरिका महिला की फेसबुक पोस्ट( स्क्रीनशॉट) गोवा में छेड़खानी की शिकार अमेरिका महिला की फेसबुक पोस्ट( स्क्रीनशॉट)

