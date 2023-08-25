\u0926\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0923 \u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u0943\u0924\u094d\u200d\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0923\u092f \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 5 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0938\u092e\u0942\u0939 \u0905\u092c \u0915\u0941\u0932 11 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092d\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u092f\u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u200d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0942\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0937\u092e\u0924\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u200d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0935\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0940\u0932 \u0939\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0925\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u0906\u091c \u091c\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u094d\u200d\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u0909\u0920\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0937\u092e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0935\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0942 \u0939\u0948, \u091c\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0942\u091f\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0939\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u093f\u090f सबसे महत्‍वपूर्ण है। ब्रिक्‍स का विस्‍तार किस तरह किस रूप में भारत के लिए चिंता बन सकता है और चीन कैसे अपने पाव फैलाने में लगा हुआ है इसे आज समझने की आवश्‍यकता है। \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948? \u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-NCP \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u091c\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0940\u0932 \u0930\u0942\u0938, \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0923 \u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0942\u0939 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0937\u092f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u0926\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0923 \u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u200d\u0935\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0923\u092f \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0924\u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0928 40 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0913\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092d\u0940 6 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092c\u0943\u0939\u0938\u094d\u200d\u092a\u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0928\u093e, \u092e\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0930, \u0907\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0908\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u090a\u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u092c \u0914\u0930 \u092f\u0942\u090f\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0907\u0928 6 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u091c\u094b 1 \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 2024 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e\u0964 \u0935\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e, \u0915\u094d\u200d\u092f\u094b\u0902\u0915\u093f \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0938 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0902\u0921 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092c\u0939\u0930\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0925\u092e \u091a\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0926\u0930 \u0905\u0938\u0932 \u092a\u0936\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u0942\u0939 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u200d\u092f \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0923 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u200d\u0932\u0947\u091f\u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u0935\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u094d\u200d\u0935\u092f\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0940-20 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0923\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u091c\u094b \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u0936\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947, \u0935\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0905\u092c \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0915\u0941\u091f\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u091c\u094d\u091e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0935\u0939 \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0939\u0940 \u0925\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0942\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0939\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0939\u094d\u092e \u091a\u0947\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0938 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0921\u093e \u0938\u094d\u200d\u0925\u093e\u092a\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u094b \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0932\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u0921\u0917\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0920\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940\u0964 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092f\u0939 \u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u091c\u093e\u092e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0942\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0926\u0930\u0905\u0938\u0932 \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u091c\u094b \u0928\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0909\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0940 \u0935\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u091f \u0935\u0928 \u0930\u094b\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0947\u0915\u094d\u200d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0939\u0924 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0964\u090f\u0915 \u0906\u0936\u0902\u0915\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u091a\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0964 \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0906\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0915 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u0939 \u0935\u0948\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0924 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u200d\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964