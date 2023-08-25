दक्षिण अफ्रिका के नेतृत्‍व में हुई ब्रिक्‍स की बैठक में इस बार अहम निर्णय लिया गया है। 5 देशों का यह समूह अब कुल 11 देशों का हो गया है। भले ही नाम इसका यही रहे पर देशों की संख्‍या बढ़ने के साथ ही समूह की क्षमता भी बढ़ गई है।

भारत ने विस्‍तार का स्‍वागत किया है। वैसे तो पूर्व में भारत और ब्राजील ही ऐसे देश थे जिसके कारण विस्‍तार रुका हुआ था। आज जिन परिस्थितियों में ब्रिक्‍स का विस्‍तार किया गया है उसको लेकर कई प्रश्‍न भी उठने शुरू हो गए हैं। साथ ही चीन की बढ़ती क्षमता को लेकर शक की नजरों से भी देखा जा रहा है।

ब्रिक्स का विस्तार ही वो पहलू है, जो भारत के कूटनीतिक हितों के नजरिए से सबसे महत्‍वपूर्ण है। ब्रिक्‍स का विस्‍तार किस तरह किस रूप में भारत के लिए चिंता बन सकता है और चीन कैसे अपने पाव फैलाने में लगा हुआ है इसे आज समझने की आवश्‍यकता है।

ब्राजील रूस, इंडिया, चीन दक्षिण अफ्रिकी देश के समूह वाले ब्रिक्‍स का विस्‍तार काफी समय से चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ था। दक्षिण अफ्रिका में हुई इस बैठक में ये महत्‍वपूर्ण निर्णय लिया गया कि तकरीबन 40 देशों की ओर से ब्रिक्‍स में शामिल होने का आवेदन किया गया था पर अभी 6 देशों को ही शामिल किया गया है। बृहस्‍पतिवार को ऐलान किया गया कि अर्जेंटीना, मिस्र, इथियोपिया, ईरान, सऊदी अरब और यूएई को ब्रिक्स में शामिल किया गया है।

इन 6 देशों को ब्रिक्‍स में शामिल कर लिया गया है, जो 1 जनवरी 2024 से लागू होगा। वैसे इन देशों का नाम ब्रिक्‍स में नहीं जोड़ा जाएगा, क्‍योंकि ब्रिक्‍स अपने आप में एक ब्रंड बन गया है। बहरहाल इसे ब्रिक्‍स के विस्‍तार का प्रथम चरण माना जा रहा है।

दर असल पश्चिमी देशों के शक्ति को रोकने के लिए ब्रिक्‍स समूह बनाया गया था। इसका मुख्‍य उद्देश्य दक्षिण एशिया के देशों को एक प्‍लेटफार्म पर लाना था। वैसे ये देश स्‍वयं भी जी-20 का हिस्‍सा हैं पर अलग से भी रणनीति पर काम करते हैं। जो छोटे देश पश्चिम के प्रभाव से बाहर निकलना चाह रहे थे, वही देश अब ब्रिक्स के साथ जुड़ रहे हैं।

कुटनीति के विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि वह चीन ही था जिसने ब्रिक्‍स के विस्‍तार पर बल दिया और इस कार्य में उसे रूस का सहयोग भी मिला है। विदेश मामलों के जानकार ब्रह्म चेलानी ने इस मसले पर एक ट्वीट किया जिसमें उन्‍होंने लिखा ब्रिक्‍स अपना एक एजेंडा स्‍थापित करना चाहता था जो मुश्किल लग रहा था पर इसके विस्‍तार से यह डगर और भी कठिन होगी। उन्‍होंने कहा कि यह विस्‍तार बताता है कि इस पर चीन की रजामंदी है, जिस का साथ रूस ने भी दिया है।

दरअसल चीन इस विस्‍तार को अपने हित के लिए इस्‍तेमाल करना चाहता है। जो नए देश शामिल हुए हैं, उनमें कुछ ऐसे भी देश हैं जिनमें चीन का बड़ा निवेश है। इसके साथ ही वन बेल्‍ट वन रोड का प्रोजेक्‍ट का कुछ हिस्‍सा भी इन देशों से निकलता है। भारत नहीं चाहता है कि चीन ब्रिक्‍स को अपने एजेंडे के तहत इस्‍तेमाल करे।एक आशंका यह भी जताई जा रही है कि विस्‍तार के दूसरे चरण में चीन पाकिस्‍तान को भी इसमें शामिल करे। चीन जिस आक्रामक तरीके से अपने को पेश कर है वह वैश्विक स्‍तर पर निश्चित रूप से भारत के लिए भविष्‍य में चिंता की बात हो सकती है।