VIDEO | "Devendra (Fadnavis) bathes with milk, not water. Holy water runs in his house. But, people around him are all tainted. The entire government is tainted," says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut after Maharashtra Deputy CM hits back at Uddhav Thackeray over his 'blot on… pic.twitter.com/uPL4RL74Rh