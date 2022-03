India cannot forgive this loot by the Modi govt! Skyrocketing fuel price, expensive daily needs; how much longer will the Modi govt loot India?



Joined INC GS Sh @rssurjewala ji, PCC President Shri @DKShivakumar ji, CLP Shri @siddaramaiah ji in #MehangaiMuktBharat protest today. pic.twitter.com/AcEi9dKqdz