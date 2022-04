#WATCH First POK is to be included in India & then Pak, Srilanka &others also make Akhand Bharata. No one is stopping you.But promise to do it in 15 days & not 15 yrs: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's reported remarks that"Akhand Bharat will be made in 15 yrs" pic.twitter.com/QZD2RT12v6