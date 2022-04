जिंदगी में नहीं लड़ूंगा चुनाव- जब बोले थे अरविंद, दिग्विजय सिंह ने कहा- RSS के प्लॉट का हिस्सा थे केजरीवाल

UPA brought Lok Pal as desired by Anna Hazare-Kejriwal-Prashant Bhushan-Yogendra Yadav Team. Minus Kejriwal where are they?

How many cases of Corruption have been submitted to Lok Pal by Kejriwal led AAP? Does that mean there is no corruption now?

