अपनी फिटनेस का कुछ इस तरह से ध्यान रखती हैं एक्ट्रेस रूबीना दिलैक

Lets inspire and motivate each other by living a healthy and fulfilling life😊….. i challenge my 1.4million followers to do this #21dayschallenge of #workout (in any form) and tag me everyday with (“ I am with #rd for a #healthylifestyle “ ♥️) ……………… By 26th of November , lets all witness a breakthrough 💪🏼…….. #day1