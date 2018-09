अदा शर्मा से सीखें ‘चेयर एक्सरसाइज’, अब ऑफिस में भी कर सकते हैं कसरत

View this post on Instagram

Since this is a Fit INDIA challenge , I'm going all INDIAN. (I'm patenting the wearing saree and working out look…. Other actresses pls don't copy SAREE workouts 😈😈😈😈) . . One doesn't need fancy gyms or large resources for a fit body . Recently I visited an akhaada in interior Maharashtra and was inspired by the fitness levels. They used their own body weight and simple props to train. One of them was a Mudgal. . Mudgals have been used in India since ancient times . . Using them Strengthens muscles, increase flexibility of the shoulders, helps body coordination, keep your spine supple and core very very strong👙👙👙👙🕶️ I've been using the Mudgal for the past 6 months now . . I've accepted your #FitnessChallenge @samyuktahornad #HumFitTohIndiaFit a super initiative by @ra_rathore And I challenge my insta family to upload your fitness workouts 🤗🤗🤗 . . #fitnesschallenge #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitspo #fitnessjourney #fitfam #fitmotivation #fitspiration #love