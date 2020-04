Weight Loss में मददगार है सत्तू ड्रिंक, एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा से जानिए बनाने का तरीका, देखें- VIDEO

View this post on Instagram

Summer’s here and the temperatures outside are rising every day. While, we may not be stepping out now; but in this heat, it gets difficult to keep oneself hydrated and eat something filling. A loss of appetite can be a common problem for many of us. This healthy protein-enriched and cooling Sattu Drink will keep you hydrated and satiated during the day, especially in times when you are hungry and don’t want to have something heavy. It’s an energy booster that will also help improve digestion and maintain your weight. Do try this one out today and if you have any such healthy recipes, do share them in the comments section. Stay home, stay safe! . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #TastyThursday #GetFit2020 #healthydrinks #cleaneating #sattu #TheGreatIndianDiet #healthy #quarantinelife #stayhomestaysafe