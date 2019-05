View this post on Instagram

It's summertime and this calls for a super amazing cooler . So, today I am making a Solkadi Slushy – my special twist! This is a famous drink from Maharashtra's Konkan region which is made from Kokum or Aamsol and coconut milk. Solkadi is a great cooling agent and helps improve digestion as well. Sip this delicious slushy and enjoy your summers! Hope you all like it.