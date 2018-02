परिणीति चोपड़ा: कभी 86 किलों की हुआ करती थीं परिणीति चोपड़ा, ऐसे घटाया था 28 किलो वजन

From left to right – Alia, Katy and me. Missing these 2 beautiful angels. We obviously did everything together – even bunny hops on the treadmill!! Thankyou for being the bestttt girls I love you the mostest!!! 💋😍😘❤️ @aliaabhatt #Kat @rezaparkview

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Aug 23, 2016 at 7:34am PDT